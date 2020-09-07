Vanessa Valladares was working in a Byron Bay cafe when she met Zac Efron. They're now dating.

Zac Efron met his new Aussie girlfriend at the cafe where she worked and no, we swear this isn't fanfiction.

Efron, 32, has been living in Byron Bay for months now, riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the coastal town.

And last month he cancelled his scheduled flight back to the US, after his tourist visa was extended from three to 12 months, meaning he's likely to be sticking around for a while yet.

Mamamia talks to Zac Efron and Zendaya about filming The Greatest Showman. Post continues below video.

It was in July that he met 25-year-old Vanessa Valladares, who worked as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store, one of the town's most iconic cafes, and the pair have reportedly been seeing each other ever since.

Look, I'm a bit mad it wasn't... me, but I guess we can't all have Hollywood actors fall in love with us.

Sigh.

We've had a bit of a dig around, and this is what we know about Valladares.

She's a model.

Valladares' social media is fairly private, only giving a small insight into her life.

From Instagram, we can see she is quite spiritual, often captioning her photos with quotes, and she loves living by the ocean.

Valladares was working in hospitality when she met Efron, and we expect this storyline to be the basis of a romantic comedy very soon.

Despite her hospo gig, it appears Valladares' passion is modelling.

Her Instagram shows a number of professional photos and modelling shoots, including for brands like RVCA and Spell.

By the looks of it, she's also a fan of travelling (when that was a... thing), with posts on her account showing her in India, Indonesia and Uluru.

A ski holiday and 'moving in' together.

After weeks of speculation that he was living in Byron during the COVID-19 pandemic, Efron was finally photographed on July 2 at the Byron Bay General Store.

In the photos, he hugged and kissed Valladares, who was working there, on the cheek, but at the time it was believed he was dating his Bad Neighbours co-star Halston Sage.

But he and Valladares have been photographed together multiple times since.

On Saturday, they were seen eating brunch in Lennox Head, south of Byron Bay after returning from a ski holiday in Thredbo.

The Daily Telegraph published photos of the pair arriving at Ballina Airport last week after skiing in the Snowy Mountains.

The publication reported Valladares had quit her waitressing job and had been staying with Efron in Belongil, where he has been renting a beachfront property.

It is rumoured he is on the lookout for a property to purchase while he is here, and was recently outbid on a house.

A 'source' told the Daily Mail Efron had originally booked a plane ticket to leave last month in case Home Affairs denied his visa extension, but it appeared this was granted as he cancelled his flight at the last minute.

TMZ said Efron was "burnt out living in and around Hollywood" and Byron Bay offered a quieter lifestyle.

He will have to return to the US eventually though, as it was recently announced he will star in the Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby, based on the classic 1987 comedy.

Feature image: Instagram.