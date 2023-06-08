'I need to talk about *that* Vanderpump Rules big twist I waited bloody weeks for.'

I finished up work for the day; completed all my errands so nothing would distract me; I even went and bought my favourite snacks. It was Vanderpump Rules reunion finale time and nothing was getting in the way of that.

It's been three months since the #Scandoval news broke, and everything had been leading up to last night's final episode of the season.

It was the third part of the reunion, and for weeks, cast members and producers had been teasing a big 'secret' that would come out.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer here, if you need to catch up. Post continues after video.

They made it out to be such a bombshell that none of the cast members, besides the person who revealed it, had seen the footage until the day it aired.

No cast member was given their next season contract either, in case the revelation was too shocking they wouldn't want to return.

There were a few rumours as to what the secret might be:

1. Raquel Leviss is pregnant with Tom Sandoval's baby.

2. Lisa Vanderpump will finish up after this season and the cast will continue without her.

3. Raquel also cheated with Scheana Shay's husband Brock Davies.

4. Tom Schwartz knew about #Scandoval for longer than he said he did.

5. Raquel and Sandoval started the affair way back when she was still with James Kennedy.

WHAT A BLOODY LETDOWN.

After 50 minutes of yelling, name-calling and crying, the reunion ended.

Text appeared on-screen, telling us that Raquel returned days later to do a final one-on-one sit-down interview.

At this point, my heart was racing. I was getting so excited to hear what the secret is.

What could be so bad that cast members might not want to return and film?

Raquel sat down with a producer and said she's ready to tell the truth.

I WAS READY.

"I think that I've been lying and so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore and it's all out there anyway," she said.

She then revealed several new details about the affair.

Raquel admitted to sleeping with Tom multiple times when they were in Mexico while the group were away for Scheana's wedding; she also said she asked Sandoval whether Ariana would be interested in becoming a throuple (???).

"I love Ariana as a person and I'm in love with Tom Sandoval. It didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea, but it was not something in question," she said.

She also admitted to spending Christmas with his family in St. Louis and, after announcing that Sandoval "asked [her] to not disclose all this information," she confirmed they slept together in his and Ariana's home while she was out of town for her grandmother's funeral.

"I know that the reason why Tom wanted to lie about is because it's a really bad look to hook up with someone's boyfriend in their own house, when they've gone out of town. Especially for a funeral of all things," Raquel said.

I was disappointed. Very disappointed.

We knew these two were liars! Even the cast assumed they had slept together more than they had led on during the reunion.

It certainly wasn't so shocking that I thought the cast might not want to come back.

It seems I'm not the only one who is mad, too:

What did you think about the Vanderpump Rules big reveal? Was it as good as you hoped?

Feature image: Bravo.