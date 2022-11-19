We traveled around Australia in a van with our toddler. Here are our top 9 tips.

A few years ago, I had the amazing experience of travelling around Australia in a van with my husband, Stephen, and daughter, Hunter.

Trading in a home for a life on the road isn't for everyone, as you're likely to encounter many challenges during your travels. Not to mention, doing it all with a toddler can make it that much more difficult!

However, it can be a life-changing experience for the right family.

Watch: The day Jessica, Stephen, and their daughter Hunter moved out of their home to move in to their van. Post continues after video.

If you're planning on hitting the road with a child in tow, here are some tips that can make your adventure a more pleasant one.

1. Take things slowly.

When you are in a new place, it can be tempting to cram in as much as possible. But with a toddler, it's important to give yourself time to explore.

As you can imagine, kids are unpredictable, and we sometimes have to abide by their schedules. Between the naps, scheduled feeding times, and temper tantrums, you might not get to see as much each day as you'd hoped.

Instead of jumping around from place to place, consider spending more time in one location. Not only will you feel less rushed, but you'll also have more time to see the sights and attractions you want.

2. Plan to see less.

The truth is, you probably won't be able to tick off everything on your bucket list. While this can be a little disappointing, it's better if you set realistic expectations of what you're able to accomplish during your travels.

If you have a regimented list, it's inevitable that things might not go according to plan (remember, the kiddos always operate on their own schedules!).

3. Create a child-friendly space.

If you're planning to be on the road for a while, make sure you set aside a small space for your kids. In our van, we had a little area where Hunter could relax and play.

We even filled up a basket with her favourite books, plushies, and toys. Therefore, she always had a place to go and play, even if we were driving for hours at a time.

It can be difficult to establish a habit with kids while you're away from home, but this can help make things a bit easier!

4. Drive during nap time!

I recommend doing your long drives during your child's scheduled nap times. This is one of the most important pieces of advice I can give you as a mum!

There's nothing worse than embarking on a three-hour drive with a screaming, hungry toddler demanding attention from you.

5. Keep an eye out for OP shops.

Opportunity-for-all shops (OP shops) are plentiful around Australia and a great place to pick up new toys for your toddler. And it's not a difficult treasure hunt to find something cool to keep them occupied for the next few days!

If Hunter is also over one of her toys (trust us - it happens more often than you think), we also like to donate it so another family can have the opportunity to enjoy it as well!

6. Create a routine on the road.

As I mentioned, having a normal routine is a lot harder when you're on a road trip or travelling full time. You never know what could interrupt meals, nap times, or even when they're supposed to go to sleep. And while you can't recreate all the comforts of home, you can create your own unique routine on the road.

For instance, we like to have reading time before bed. It's something that Hunter (and us as parents) look forward to each night! You can also establish your own schedule for bath time, playtime, or whatever else you do at home.

7. Look for rest stops along the way.

Every now and then, you'll need to pull over for everyone to stretch their legs and get a breath of fresh air. I found that rest stops were some of the best places to go.

Sometimes, they have open fields or spaces where your little one can run around and burn some energy before facing another few hours in the car. And more importantly, they offer free coffee, so you can refuel before heading back on the road!

8. Soak in every moment.

Although you're on the go 24/7, it's important to step back and take time to enjoy the moment with your family. It's not every day that you get to experience the world while travelling, and I realise how fortunate I am to have this time to enjoy this adventure with my husband and daughter.

For example, Hunter took her first steps right in front of Uluru. With such a stunning background, it will always be an unforgettable moment that I'll treasure for the rest of my life.

9. And don't forget to document it!

Living in the moment and experiencing these once-in-a-lifetime events is crucial to your travels. However, you should also document the important (or candid) memories to look back on. We took as many photos and videos as we could! Not only will you have a great, personal souvenir from your travels, but you'll also have something to show your child as they get older.

Remember, travelling long time (with or without a toddler) has many challenges. But take it from me - it's guaranteed to be an experience you'll remember forever.

Our Home on Wheels by Jessica and Stephen Parry-Valentine is published by Penguin Random House Australia RRP: $19.99. Out now!

Image: Supplied.

Feature Image: Instagram @heyitsjessvalentine.