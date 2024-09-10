Every celebrity at the US Open had this viral cocktail in their hand. So we tried it.

The 2024 US Open saw an onslaught of celeb sightings. From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, to Lewis Hamilton, to Usher and Anna Wintour, the stands were stacked with some heavy-hitters.

Aside from the clear fashion assignment the celebrity crowd seemed to collectively understand, there was one particular accessory they all had in common: the honey deuce cocktail.

Seen in the hands of stars like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, this fancy new cocktail stole the show as the ultimate celeb accessory to tote around at a sporting event.

At this year's US Open, more than two million cups of the cocktail were sold.

Kendall Jenner spotted in the stands at the 2024 US Open with the Honey Deuce cocktail in hand. Image: Getty Images

Shortly after photos hit the internet, TikTok went absolutely wild over this drink, with recipes popping up left, right and center as people scrambled to recreate the cocktail.

The drink was originally created by mixologist Nick Mautone in 2006. The cocktail was designed as a refreshing beverage. The iconic idea to add melon balls as a garnish was formed while Mautone was making a salad and suddenly realised the resemblance honeydew bore to tennis balls.

"'The honeydew melon balls were the nonnegotiable," Mautone told Business Insider of the now-famous cocktail.

Recently, even tennis GOAT, Serena Williams gave the famed drink a try and, unsurprisingly, her stamp of approval. Posting a video to her TikTok at the US Open, Williams took a sip of the drink, saying, "Honey, that's not deuce - that's called honey ace. Let's rename it. It is good."

My own editor won't stop talking about it, having recreated the viral drink at home. After boldly declaring it the "drink of the summer" she insisted we all try it immediately.

Watch Serena Williams try the famous Honey Deuce cocktail on her TikTok. Article (including the recipe) continues after video.

Not to alarm you, but the now-famous honey deuce cocktail goes for $23 USD at the US Open, which is almost $35 AUD. Wowza. A delicious summer drink? Yes. An affordable one? No.

But in good news for those of us who are not selling out arena tours or walking on runways, it turns out this celeb-approved drink has a very easy-to-recreate recipe.

The drink is simple. All you need is Grey Goose Vodka (a long-time sponsor of the US Open), or any vodka really, Chambord or some raspberry liqueur, freshly squeezed lemonade and, the star of the show, honeydew melon!

Simply add the lemonade, vodka and raspberry liqueur into a large jug filled with ice and stir until it's all combined. Then pour your drink into a glass and garnish with the melon balls.

To make the melon balls ahead of time, you use a small spoon, ice cream scoop or melon baller to scoop out balls from your honeydew melon. You can serve frozen or fresh.

So simple, so classy, so tennis chic. Challengers eat your heart out.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 US Open with the famous, Honey Deuce cocktail. Image: Getty Images

And TikTok users have confirmed the at-home version is worth all the hype.

One user commented on a recipe video, "Can confirm these are amazing!"

Now you, too, can sip on the boujee, slightly-overpriced cocktail within your budget and from the comfort of your own home.

Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktails at the US Open 2024. Image: Getty Images

Feature Image: Getty Images.