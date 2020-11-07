Exactly how we feel about Donald Trump losing his presidency.

*SCREAMS*

WE HAVE MADE IT.

The United States has put people on the moon, and created the internet. But running a smooth election? Not this year, folks. It's now... *checks calendar* too many days since the United States presidential election and after 20 minutes of sleep and approximately 50 hours of doom scrolling it's... It's done.

Not really, bc Trump is a toddler throwing his toys out the cot, and there are still a few official recounts to come, but IT'S MOSTLY DONE.

JOE BIDEN WILL BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

We cannot accurately sum up our feelings in words. So let us embrace 2020 and all its chaos, and communicate with you exclusively via... gifs.

First... we weren't sure if we could believe it.

We did the electoral votes math over and over.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Then came the shock.

Happy shock.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy. Image: Giphy. Then it sunk in. BIDEN WON.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

WE ARE JUST SO RELIEVED.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Then we remembered some very important and very concerning information.

Donald Trump will still be president until January 20, 2021.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

And that he's incapable of losing with grace.

Ugh, Trump is going to continue fighting this outcome with false claims of fraud, lawsuits and lots and lots of angry tweets.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

But that eventually, hopefully, surely, Donald Trump's presidency will be over for good.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

And after four+ years of absolute mayhem, this chapter of United States history is about to come to an end.

We're... absolutely exhausted.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Goodnight, and congrats 'Murica.

Feature image: Getty.