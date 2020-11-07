News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

politics

Exactly how we feel about Donald Trump losing his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

*SCREAMS*

WE HAVE MADE IT.

The United States has put people on the moon, and created the internet. But running a smooth election? Not this year, folks. It's now... *checks calendar* too many days since the United States presidential election and after 20 minutes of sleep and approximately 50 hours of doom scrolling it's... It's done.

Not really, bc Trump is a toddler throwing his toys out the cot, and there are still a few official recounts to come, but IT'S MOSTLY DONE.

JOE BIDEN WILL BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

We cannot accurately sum up our feelings in words. So let us embrace 2020 and all its chaos, and communicate with you exclusively via... gifs.

First... we weren't sure if we could believe it. 

We did the electoral votes math over and over.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Then came the shock. 

Happy shock.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Then it sunk in. 

BIDEN WON.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

WE ARE JUST SO RELIEVED.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Then we remembered some very important and very concerning information.

Donald Trump will still be president until January 20, 2021.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

And that he's incapable of losing with grace.

Ugh, Trump is going to continue fighting this outcome with false claims of fraud, lawsuits and lots and lots of angry tweets.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

But that eventually, hopefully, surely, Donald Trump's presidency will be over for good.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

And after four+ years of absolute mayhem, this chapter of United States history is about to come to an end.

We're... absolutely exhausted.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Image: Giphy.

Goodnight, and congrats 'Murica.

Feature image: Getty.

Tags: news-stories , us-politics , international-news , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

kathp 2 days ago
Not that I blame them, but given the last three days have each had over 120,000 new covid cases in the US, all this partying seems very unwise.
MORE COMMENTS