News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

"Donald Trump, you're fired." 23 of the best US election memes to reward yourself after the wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

This morning Australians woke up to the news we've all been waiting for. The US election had finally been called.

After days of anxiously waiting, refreshing our news feeds and scrolling through Twitter memes, Joe Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States. The 77-year-old won at least 24 states after flipping the state of Pennsylvania blue and claiming more than the 270 college votes required for the White House. 

The news sent waves of excitement throughout the US as crowds took to the streets to celebrate Biden's victory. 

Listen to Mamamia Outloud, where Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss how Trump is handling his election failure. Post continues after podcast.

Over on Twitter, the reactions were much the same. So, we decided to round the best ones up for you (because you deserve it after that long wait).

Here are 23 of the best memes about the US election. 

Feature Image: Getty/Twitter @whoiskingosiris.

Want $100? Take our 5 minute survey for your chance to win. 

Tags: rogue , news-stories , us-politics

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT