"Donald Trump, you're fired." 23 of the best US election memes to reward yourself after the wait.

This morning Australians woke up to the news we've all been waiting for. The US election had finally been called.

After days of anxiously waiting, refreshing our news feeds and scrolling through Twitter memes, Joe Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States. The 77-year-old won at least 24 states after flipping the state of Pennsylvania blue and claiming more than the 270 college votes required for the White House.

The news sent waves of excitement throughout the US as crowds took to the streets to celebrate Biden's victory.

Post continues after podcast.

Over on Twitter, the reactions were much the same. So, we decided to round the best ones up for you (because you deserve it after that long wait).

Here are 23 of the best memes about the US election.

Feature Image: Getty/Twitter @whoiskingosiris.

