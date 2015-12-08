We try the new Urban Decay eyeshadow palette everyone's talking about.

Of all the beauty items to cross The Glow‘s beauty desk, one will always make me stop in my tracks: an Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette.

There’s just something about the highly pigmented, uniquely coloured and textured eyeshadows that makes me ooh and ahh as if I’m looking at a tiny baby.

The new Urban Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette, $89 from Mecca Maxima and mecca.com.au, is no different — it boasts show-stopping brights and secretly versatile neutrals.

So, without further ado, meet the latest addition to the Urban Decay family. (Post continues after video.)

The wonderful thing about owning an eyeshadow palette with a million different colours (okay, 15, but you know what I mean) is that there are endless looks to be created.

If you love to change up your makeup on a daily basis, you will have a ball with this selection over summer.

I’ve created three looks using the Urban Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette, and here they are for your viewing pleasure. (Post continues after video.)

Okay, have you already run out to your nearest Mecca Maxima, and returned all breathless and ready to try my eyeshadow looks? Of course you have. So here’s a list of the eyeshadow colours I used, and some tips on how to get it done right.

1. Purple date night

For this captivating and fun summertime date look, I used these colours from the Urban Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette:

TIP: Use a fluffy eyeshadow brush to cover the top lid, and then an angled brush to precisely line the lower lid.

2. Sophisticated navy liner

Want to change things up from your usual black, winged liner? Try a smudgey, navy liner look.

I mean, if it was good enough for Taylor Swift in her Bad Blood music video, then it's good enough for you, right?

One of the (many) beautiful things about the Urban Spectrum palette is that the colours and pigments are so intense that a liner-like effect is easily achieved. No need to add water - all you'll need is an angled brush.

TIP: Create an intense, multi-layered look by adding a touch of green to the outer edges of your eyes. (Post continues after gallery.)

3. Peacock eyes

Obvious fact: if you own a rainbow eyeshadow palette, then you must wear all the colours at once, even if just for one night.

My recommendation? Go wild with colour for a summer music festival.

TIPS:

When wearing a lot of eyeshadow it can help to apply a primer to the eyelids beforehand. I used e.l.f. Mineral Eyeshadow Primer, $8. An eyeshadow primer works wonders as it helps the product to glide on smoothly and then grips onto the colour for long-lasting wear. And when you're done for the day, removing the eyeshadow is a breeze as it slips right off the primed surface.

Do your eye makeup first, and don't worry if things look messy at first. Clean up any smudgey bits using a makeup wipe, and then apply your foundation and concealer to your fresh skin.

Always remember to apply a mascara afterwards to avoid a dusty lash look.

When using a high-end product like these Urban Decay eyeshadows, a little product goes a long way. There's no need to swirl your brush endlessly in the pan, as you would with a cheaper product. I learned this the hard way when I got a bit too enthusiastic in loading up my brush and ended up with powder in my eye. Go easy!

What's your favourite eyeshadow palette? Where would you wear a rainbow eyeshadow look?