From avocado dyeing to visible mending: 4 ways to upcycle your clothes in an afternoon.

Ok, hands up…. how often do you look in your wardrobe and groan about the fact you have nothing to wear? Yep, I’m guilty too!

However, if the last couple of years have taught us anything, it's that we really don't need quite as much as we thought we did.

With ‘sustainability’ being the latest buzzword for brands, it is more than just a trend, it’s something we really need to place a serious focus on long-term. If we can all do our part and consume a little bit less, particularly when it comes to filling our wardrobes, it's a step in the right direction.

With each Australian throwing away an average of 23kg of the 27kg of new clothing we purchase every year, there’s definitely a strong argument for taking a bit more care of the items we already own.

If you’re someone who gets bored of your clothes easily, upcycling is a great way to refresh your wardrobe without having to buy new things. Less impact on the environment and your wallet – win win!

I've come up with a selection of different, creative ways for you to update your clothing that can be done in an afternoon. The first one even encourages avocado consumption – all of a sudden sounds much more appealing to give it a try, right?

Avocado dyeing