11 totally unique wedding rings

Check out these non-traditional engagement and wedding rings. Some of them are a bit obvious, some are unique and some are a bit creepy. A lot of trouble has gone into them though. And it's the thought that counts, right? But none of them quite come close to the story iVillage editor Alana House tells from her time as editor of Woman's Day. She recalls the magazine running a story about a New Zealand woman who had her leg amputated after an accident and turned it into his and hers wedding rings, plus pendants for the bridesmaids. Eeek! BY JO ABI

unusual-ring-1 This ring heats up to remind you of your anniversary Forget your anniversary, at your peril!

unusual-ring-2 Take a chance on me This ring is called a chance ring.

unusual-ring-3 For those who can't find the words This ring says 'marry me' and we can't decide if it's ugly or not.

unusual-ring-4 With this bullet, I thee wed This is called a 'Bang Bang Ring'. There are just so many jokes to be made here, we don't know where to begin.

iNews: LED wedding ring The wedding ring that lights up when your husband is nearby ... You're checking the balance on your secret credit card. Your wedding ring lights up.

unusual-ring-5 Brought to you by the boys from 'The Big Bang Theory'? There's something quite symbolic about these rings...but let's not go there.

unusual-ring-6 You go nuts and he bolts? We may not have truly understood the nuts and bolts of this set.

unusual-ring-7 These rings are just a bit bossy These rings seem a bit bossy but apparently they are a direct quote from Star Wars, in fact they are a from a conversation between Princess Leia and Hans So

unusual-ring-9 This is a bit harder than just guessing which size These Fingerprint Rings are as unique as you can get. Your fingerprint is yours and yours alone.