11 totally unique wedding rings

Check out these non-traditional engagement and wedding rings. Some of them are a bit obvious, some are unique and some are a bit creepy. A lot of trouble has gone into them though. And it's the thought that counts, right? But none of them quite come close to the story iVillage editor Alana House tells from her time as editor of Woman's Day. She recalls the magazine running a story about a New Zealand woman who had her leg amputated after an accident and turned it into his and hers wedding rings, plus pendants for the bridesmaids. Eeek! BY JO ABI
