'I'm a fashion editor, and these are the 7 most underrated buys in my wardrobe.'

They say we wear 10 per cent of our wardrobe 90 per cent of the time.

That's certainly true for me. Although I'm a bowerbird when it comes to shopping and love to collect statement pieces that catch my eye, these don't realistically get that much wear. They're like a sugar hit: I put them on occasionally and they feel good and always elicit compliments, but they're not the things I actually live in.

The things I live in are like the protein. They're the workhorses of my wardrobe that might not get the attention of my louder, more trend-driven buys — but actually get me through from day to day, as a working mother, trying to retain some sense of personal style.

I'm talking about a reliable pair of blue mid-rise jeans.

The green denim shacket that goes with literally everything.

And the just-fashionable-enough sneakers I keep next to the front door.

These more underrated pieces deserve some spotlight too, right? Here are seven I swear by, and where you can shop them.

1. Zara denim shacket.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Holland

When I bought this green denim shirt-jacket hybrid back in 2022, I knew I loved it immediately. But I didn't realise just how central it would become to my casual outfits — it has to be in my top five most-worn pieces.

Although it's tucked into jeans and worn like a top in this look above, it sits at the perfect length for a lightweight jacket. If you're a denim shirt fan, consider grabbing one in a fresh colour like green, khaki or cream.

Similar styles.

Next Green Oversized Denim Shirt, $52.

Image: Supplied/Next

Wrangler Strokes Shirt, $139.95.

Image: Supplied/The Iconic

2. Wrangler jeans.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Holland

The "Bella Baggy Jean" is one of Wrangler's more popular styles, coming in a variety of washes and rises. When I tried on the light blue denim pair, I knew I'd found my holy grail everyday jeans. They can be worn cuffed for a cropped look or full-length with heels, so there's even more versatility. These are on constant rotation and when we're heading away for the weekend they're the first thing I pack.

Shop here.

Wrangler Hi Bella Baggy Jean, $159.95.

Image: Supplied/Wrangler.

3. Quay sunglasses.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Holland

I'm a bit of a hoarder when it comes to sunnies and I love a statement shade, but when it comes down to it, this pair from Aussie brand Quay is the style I turn to most. I've had them for years and they never fail to elevate a look, plus I don't think I'll ever tire of the oval cat-eye shape.

Similar styles.

Quay Vibe Check, $125.

Image: supplied/Quay

Quay Narrow Down, $135.

Image: Supplied/Quay

4. Thrills Hemp-blend tee.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Holland

Once you upgrade from a cotton tee to hemp, good luck going back. The sustainable material is so comfortable and lightweight on the body and won't crease or require an iron to look tidy. Australian brand Thrills produces quality hemp-blend shirts that are a bit more of an investment, but in my experience, well worth it. This boxy white tee has the best cut and it's easily my most worn base piece.

Shop here.

Thrills Hemp Lightweight Box Fit Tee, $59.99

Image: Supplied/Thrills.

5. Arms of Eve choker.

Image: Supplied

I've always been addicted to gold jewellery and love to change up my daily vibe with different combinations, but there are a few key pieces I consider core staples. This gold-plated choker from Arms of Eve is one of them - it adds some interest to my neckline (even with a casual 'fit like the one above), and it's ideal for stacking with longer necklaces too.

Shop here.

Arms of Eve Cody Gold Necklace, $99.

Image: Supplied/Arms of Eve.

6. New Balance sneakers.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Holland

Is it just me or are there an overwhelming amount of 'trending' sneakers at the moment? I know there are buzzier pairs I could go for, but the New Balance "725" hits just the right balance between a cool silhouette and a really wearable everyday style that blends in with lots of outfits. They're always poised at the front door ready for the next outing!

Shop here.

New Balance 725, $179.99.

Image: supplied/Hype

7. Uniqlo sweater.

Image: Supplied/Tamara Holland

I picked up this lightweight sweatshirt from Uniqlo on a whim one afternoon because it was getting chilly out. Now it's one of my best transeasonal staples, and often it's the final layer I add to my outfit when I throw it over my shoulders with a tee. The style comes in lots of colours, it's super affordable AND there are matching pants if you want to get the lounge set.

Shop here.

Uniqlo Waffle Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $29.90.

Image: Supplied/Uniqlo

