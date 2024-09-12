The 5 best new TV shows of 2024 that you definitely haven't watched yet.

There are still a few months left of 2024 but we've already been hit with so many new TV shows this year that it's never too early to start making a list of the ones you might have missed.

With multiple streamers and networks releasing a slew of new shows every week, it's understandable that you might break into a cold sweat whenever someone corners you in the work kitchen to ask if you've watched the buzzy new show everyone is bingeing.

So, from a compelling murder mystery to a show that will make you forget Bridgerton ever existed, here are five intriguing new shows released in 2024 that you probably haven't watched yet.

Big Mood.

You might have fallen in love with Nicola Coughlan after her leading turn in the third season of Bridgerton (which is fair! She is excellent as Penelope Featherington). Yet I would argue that her role in Big Mood is actually her most exciting performance of 2024.

In Big Mood, Coughlan shines as Maggie, a struggling playwright who has bipolar disorder and has stopped taking her medication because she feels like she can't be creative on them. The central hook of this dramedy is Maggie's long-term bond with Eddie (It's a Sin star Lydia West), and the series navigates friendship, career, mental health, and the reality of life in your thirties in a way that's humourous and sometimes heartbreaking.

Watch it on Stan.

Queenie.

Queenie is adapted from Candice Carty-Williams's best-selling novel of the same name and stars Dionne Brown as the titular Queenie.

A 25-year-old Jamaican woman from South London who works as a social media assistant, Queenie is in the midst of navigating one hell of a messy breakup. Things go from 'not great' to 'really quite bad' quickly when she faces a medical emergency and then makes a few questionable choices in the midst of some disastrous life moments.

Queenie can be a bit of an uneven series to watch, but it's also a realistic and entertaining love letter to the messiness of your twenties, and Dionne Brown is excellent in it.

Watch it on Disney+.

Lady in the Lake.

Lady in the Lake received a bit of buzz when it first aired, but if you never got around to watching it, then this mystery series is one to add to your list.

Based on the novel by Laura Lippman, Lady in the Lake is set in 1960s Baltimore and revolves around a Jewish housewife named Maddie Schwartz (played by Natalie Portman) who is desperate to break free from her monotonous life, and Cleo Johnson (played by Moses Ingram), a young Black mother who is trying to create a better life for her two sons.

The disappearance of a young girl brings these stories together and the series is quite an intriguing watch.

Watch it on Apple TV+.

Lost Boys and Fairies.

Lost Boys and Fairies is a beautifully crafted and entertaining miniseries that's centred around Wales-based couple Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) and Andy (Fra Fee). After eight years together, the couple has decided they're ready to adopt a child.

The series opens with them being interviewed by a social worker named Jackie (Elizabeth Berrington), and from there, the timeline jumps back and forward. As the viewer, we spend time with Gabriel and Andy in the future, where we find that they have different views on starting a family. Then, we're taken back in time, where we get a glimpse of each man's childhood, giving us the context for how they react to parenthood in their adult years.

There's no show on TV quite like Lost Boys and Fairies, and you'll want to watch it all in one go.

Watch it on Stan.

Ladies in Black.

Ladies in Black is the second adaptation of the novel of the same name by Madeleine St John, with the film adaptation of the Australian novel set for release in 2028. Yet this TV offering of the story takes the idea in a new direction.

Set in 1960s Sydney, the six-episode series is hooked on the women who work in the fictional department store of Goodes and follows the highs and lows of both their professional and personal lives.

Ladies in Black is a show you could watch just for the cast alone, as it stars Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, Jessica De Gouw, Clare Hughes, and Azizi Donnelly.

Watch it on ABC iview.

