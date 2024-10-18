The best movies of 2024 that you definitely haven't watched yet.

With the onslaught of content coming from streaming services left, right, and centre, it can be tricky to decipher which movies are really worth watching, and which amazing projects may have slipped under the radar amongst the crowd.

There's still a good chunk of 2024 left to go, and there's only going to be more content released. And that's where we come in.

From a bizarre comedy movie that may or may not be one of the best things we've ever seen in our lives, to a creepy horror film that will ensure you never want to be near a pool again, here are the 7 best movies of 2024, according to us, which you most likely have not seen yet.

Bottoms.

Image: Orion Pictures

This may be a controversial pick, given it was technically released in 2023. However, for those who live in Australia (or Narnia apparently, according to film production companies) Bottoms was only released this year. So technically, and in light of how perfect this movie is, we're going to consider this a 2024 release. And that's that.

Bottoms is a comedy that follows two best friends who are considered outcasts and who are both in love with the popular girls at their school. So, in an attempt to get the girls to notice them (and fall in love with them), they decide to start a fight club. They recruit a group of young women who all learn to fight each other.

If that's not enough to get you to hop on the bandwagon, the film also stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as the two besties, both comedic geniuses in their own right, as well as the internet's boyfriend, Nicholas Galatzine as the school's dumb jock who, I must say, is absolutely brilliant in this role.

While the plot sounds wild, the movie is really as heartwarming as it is funny, and worth every minute.

Bottoms is now streaming on Prime.

Ricky Stanicky.

Image: Prime

This gorgeous comedy gem stars some heavy-hitters and promises a joyful ride for the 114 minute run time. Silly, hilarious and fun.

The movie stars Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino as three best friends who have created an imaginary persona called Ricky Stanicky, who they use as a scapegoat and excuse for all their shenanigans. Whether it's their failed pranks or getting out of plans, Ricky Stanicky is always to blame. However, when their families start to become suspicious and insist on meeting Ricky, the friends are forced to hire an out-of-work actor (John Cena) to help cover their lies.

As far as comedy goes, John Cena certainly delivers (has anyone else seen and enjoyed him in Peacemaker?). Sometimes you just need a funny movie that doesn't take itself too seriously and helps you to unwind after a long day. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Ricky Stanicky is now streaming on Apple TV.

Love Lies Bleeding.

Image: A24

Kristen Stewart in a sexy queer-romance thriller? Sign me up.

Love Lies Bleeding is a story that follows an aspiring body builder named Jackie, played by Katy O'Brian who moves to a rural town in New Mexico and meets a reclusive gym manager called Lou, played by Stewart. The two begin a relationship but things take a twisty turn when Jackie gets sucked into the world of organised crime.

The movie is full of lust, mystery and intrigue, topped off with a lot of violence, and we cannot get enough. While there are certainly a few moments in the film where you may have to fight the urge to cover your eyes, the chemistry between the two main characters is electric and the tone is impeccable.

Love Lies Bleeding is now available to rent or buy on Prime.

The Instigators.

Image: Apple TV

I know typically when the names 'Affleck' and 'Damon' cross our screens, our minds immediately jump to Ben and Matt. However, this time, Matt Damon is teaming up with the other Affleck brother, Casey Affleck for a non-so-classic heist movie.

When I think of heist films, Ocean's 11 immediately comes to mind. Smart, talented, sexy men who are experts in their field and experienced at crafting the perfect crime.

That is not what happens in The Instigators.

Imagine two very average men attempting to pull off a real-life heist. Imagine what that would look like. And that's exactly what you get in this movie. Damon and Affleck play Rory and Cobby, two men who are thrown together as partners to pull off a heist. Rory has never committed a crime in his life and Cobby, while having committed a few, is just as inexperienced. And things go horribly wrong.

The movie is a wonderful combination of everything you'd want to see. It's dramatic, it's comedic, and there's plenty of action sequences. Realistic action sequences, mind you. Not the 'I just got shot in the chest but can get up and fight again' action we're used to seeing in some action films.

The Instigators is now streaming on Apple TV.

Night Swim.

Image: Universal

If you're a horror fan, this one's for you.

The premise of Night Swim is simple yet effective. A couple and their children move into a new home with a pool in the backyard. They soon find out that there is a demonic entity haunting the pool, as strange things start to happen around the house and to their family. From their cat disappearing to weird injuries, the pool-related incidents just keep coming.

In a stroke of genius, this movie capitalises on the collective fear of swimming pools at night. Anyone else find swimming at night terrifying? Just me? Okay. It also stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, who are brilliant in bringing to life these dark childhood fears.

For those who love a movie that scares you in all the best ways, Night Swim is definitely one to add to the list.

Night Swim is now available to watch on Binge.

Five Blind Dates.

Image: Prime

Don't worry, rom-com fans, we have not forgotten about you. If you're a sucker for a little romance and a little laughter, Five Blind Dates is the one.

In a hilarious Aussie comedy, Lia, who owns an unsuccessful tea shop in Sydney, returns home to Townsville for her little sister's wedding. At the engagement party, a fortune teller tells her that she will meet the love of her life during one of her next five dates. Then ensues a hilarious and heartwarming collection of dates that Lia goes on, awaiting her true love.

While the movie is a romance, and focuses on all things love, it also explores a lot of other interesting and important aspects of life including family, culture, and career. It's heartfelt and full of hilarious one-liners.

Five Blind Dates is now streaming on Prime.

Driveaway Dolls.

Image: Focus Features

This movie is an amazing road trip comedy and stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as Jamie and Marian, two queer friends who have wildly different takes on life. Jamie is a little more wild, while Marian is more straight-laced.

The two embark on a road trip, and do a 'driveaway', which is when you deliver a car from one location to another in order to obtain a discount. Little do the girls know, there's something hidden in the boot of the car that has criminals chasing after them.

The movie is wild and hilarious in every way, with some amazing celeb cameos, including Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal and Beanie Feldstein.

Driveaway Dolls is now available to watch on Binge.

Feature image: Orion Pictures.