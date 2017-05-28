This pub just erected a brilliant sign to stop men harassing bar staff.

A bar in Exeter, Devon has erected a sign with the intention of warning off the men who consistently harass of their female staff.

Posting a photo of the sign to Twitter, the Beer Cellar Exeter wrote: “This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar. Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender’s hands that would be great.”

The sign starts, “Why the female cashier is being nice to you.”

“Option A: She is uncontrollably sexually attracted to you. Option B: Because that’s literally her f*cking job you cretin.”

The answer is A, obviously. Because every time a woman smiles at a man she is definitely interested in him! (I’m joking, it’s B. We’re smiling because we’re kind creatures.)

Speaking to Mashable about the sign, Lauren Dew, a bartender at the Beer Cellar, said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We basically just printed it out after we had a very sex-pest heavy weekend about three months ago,” she said.

“People really laugh, people support it. One percent think it’s a bit offensive, which is funny to me because those are the people it’s aimed at.”

Ah, of course they do. Aren’t flirty girls just way more fun than sarcastic ones?