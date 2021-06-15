The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 16.

Australia and UK finalise free trade deal.

Scott Morrison has hailed a free trade deal with the United Kingdom as the most comprehensive and ambitious in Australia's history.

The prime minister and his British counterpart Boris Johnson announced the deal on Tuesday after sealing an in-principle agreement over dinner overnight.

"I said we would wait for the right deal, and I think we've got the right deal between the UK and Australia," Mr Morrison told reporters outside 10 Downing Street.

"Our economies are stronger by these agreements. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious agreement that Australia has concluded."

The deal will pave the way for more Australians to live and work in Britain and offer exporters more market options.

It will also scrap a requirement for British backpackers to work on Australian farms before extending their visas.

This could create issues for producers who need seasonal workers to pick crops and regional pubs and clubs who rely heavily on working holiday makers.

But the Nationals say they have secured an agreement to guard against labour shortages, which will be separate to the UK trade deal.

Mr Morrison said consumers in Australia will benefit from cheaper products as tariffs on cars, whisky and other UK exports would be eliminated immediately.

"The UK will liberalise Australian imports with 99 per cent of Australian goods, including Australian wine and short and medium grain milled rice, entering the UK duty free when the agreement enters into force."

But import tariffs on Australian beef and lamb will only be fully phased out over 15 years following the urgings of UK farmers concerned about being crushed by cheaper produce from Australia.