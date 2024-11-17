There's an anti Tradwife movement happening on TikTok. But it's just as toxic.'

TikTok, for all its addictive, algorithmic content, can sometimes make the less-organised among us feel… defunct.

As satisfying as it is to bathe in the ASMR magic of an aesthetic, spotless kitchen while Nara Smith stirs blueberries hypnotically into pancakes, there's a niggling voice inside me every time that tells me just how subpar my own culinary ministrations really are.

Watch: Speaking of being a wife and in marriage, here are the things people at weddings never say. Post continues after video.

Imagine my relief, then, when I noticed the term 'Type B wife' beginning to trend on TikTok.

Unlike a 'Type A wife', who relishes the opportunity to share a deep-clean of the fridge with her followers and makes a bento lunchbox look fancier than an eight-course degustation at Bennelong, a Type B wife eschews the need to have a neat life.

Her car is overflowing with empty coffee cups, she forgets to fill it up until it's been on empty for longer than she cares to admit, and she's always running late.

Check, check and check.

Finally, I thought, a corner of this strange and wonderful platform where I can hide from the onslaught of content made by women who seem to have extra hours in the day and exclusively glass straws in their perfect matcha iced coffees.

Here's an example of what I'm talking about:

Relatable, right?

Many, many people agree.

"Why did it take me so long to find this side of TikTok?" asks one commenter.

"Commenting to stay on type b wifetok," writes another.

Like the 'non-aesthetic home' trend before it (where people show the reality of their functional, regular homes, rather than stylised, attractive decor made for social media), the very act of putting our type b traits on display feels refreshingly freeing.

After all, we live in a world that glorifies the hustle - to the point where even existing at home is a competitive sport. Knowing there is an alternative to the pearl-clad tradwife who makes organic, pure-fruit ice cream from scratch for her kids is a balm for all of us.

Or so I initially thought.

But looking closer at the videos creators are sharing, it becomes clear that they're not really offering an alternative path at all.

Sure, they might be normalising being messy, but they're still framing the entirety of a woman's personality within the context of her role as a wife.

She's stuck in the basement doing laundry because she's let it get away from her. But nowhere in the video is her partner doing his share of the folding.

She's calling her partner to pick up ingredients for dinner - but she's still the one stuck at the stove.

While rejecting the overwhelming pressure to have every corner of your life neatly under control is a good thing, can we take it one step further and reject the idea that we have to be any kind of 'wife' at all?

Or that being a 'wife' must entail cooking and cleaning for our families, and that only the efficiency with which we do it can vary?

In a world where misogynistic men are more emboldened than ever to screech "get back in the kitchen" and "your body MY choice" in the wake of the captain of all misogynists being re-elected into the US presidency, pushing back on the notion that we have to fit any kind of 'wife' mould at all is crucial.

Now, if you'll forgive me, I have to go fill up my car. The empty light's come on again.

Feature image: TikTok @hopeamand.