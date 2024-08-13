You really shouldn't be tying a ribbon around your suitcase.

Raise your hand if you tie a ribbon around your luggage to help you identify it when it comes around on the carousel.

Seems pretty innocent right? Well, that's what we thought too until a travel expert told us why the practice can cause major delays.

Speaking to Mamamia, Mike Harvey, Managing Director at 1st Move International says, "Attaching ribbons to your luggage was once a common method to help travellers easily spot their bags on a crowded carousel. But it's now become less effective over time and can actually interfere with the scanning process in the luggage hall."

Harvey goes onto explain exactly how this can lead to an issue at the airport.

"If the ribbon causes issues during scanning, your bag may need to be manually processed, leading to delays or the possibility of it being left behind," he says.

While tying a ribbon around your suitcase is a simple way to identify your luggage, it’s not the most efficient. Nobody likes being the last person at baggage claim, so Mike suggests using these methods instead.

"Opting for a suitcase in a less common colour or design can save you time and stress at baggage claim. While black and navy suitcases are timeless, they are also the most common," he said.

If you don’t want to spend money on a new set of suitcases — because, let’s face it, they can be pricey — there are other much more affordable options you can try.

"Consider using brightly coloured luggage straps, which not only assist in identification but also add an extra layer of security," said Mike.

"Personalised luggage covers with unique designs or patterns can further distinguish your bag from the crowd. Luggage handle grips are another inexpensive option to enhance identification."

According to Mike, ribbons aren't the only things we should avoid — stickers can cause problems as well.

"I would recommend avoiding adding stickers to your suitcase as a form of identification as these can also confuse baggage scanners."

Travelling, while enjoyable, isn't always stress free, and there's nothing worse than discovering your luggage has been lost in transit.

Suddenly, your blissful retreat turns into a scramble with only enough clothes to last a day, and that's when you regret not investing in a GPS tracker.

"GPS trackers like an Apple Airtag can be discreetly stored in your suitcase, allowing you to monitor its location directly from your phone. Not only does this offer reassurance during your flight, but it will also make it easier to find your luggage in the event an airline does lose it," said Mike.

"Another common but easily avoidable mistake is forgetting to take a quick photo of your baggage before checking it in. Having a reference image can greatly assist airline staff in locating and safely returning your belongings if they go missing."

So no ribbons? Check. No stickers? Check. Oh, and make sure you get a GPS tracker.

The only thing left to do is to book that holiday...

