5 days ago, tWitch and his wife celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Now she's in mourning.

This post includes mention of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.



Earlier today, it was announced that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the beloved "dancing DJ" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has passed away.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement to People. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she told the publication.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

According to a report published by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide.

Boss was best known for starring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, prominently appearing alongside the television host as the show's "dancing DJ". He was also a co-executive producer.

DeGeneres shared a statement on Thursday, sending love to Allison Holker Boss and their three children, calling Boss "her family".

"I’m heartbroken," she wrote on Twitter.

"tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.

"Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Together the couple co-hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and co-founded the dance app, CLI Studios. Boss' final role was in the 2022 Disney+ special The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Holker.

The couple have three children together.

Boss adopted Holker's daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship, and the pair welcomed a son, Maddox, in 2016, and a daughter, Zaia, in 2019.

When appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November, they shared that they were considering adding to their family.

When Hudson asked the couple if they miss having a newborn in the house, Holker replied, "I sure do. I think we'd love to start trying for another one."

Boss agreed, adding: "I love little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation."

Boss and Holker grew a mass following on TikTok during the pandemic - making videos of them dancing with their children, trying out new trends, and starting a workout class, the Boss Family Workout.

The couple posted videos of them dancing up until the day before he passed.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.



Feature Image: Getty.