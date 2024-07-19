The sexiest moment from Twisters was cut. Now the scene has found its way online.

This year, big movies are back in a big way. And the biggest of them all so far has to be Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones's new epic, Twisters.

I adore this movie so much but it must be said: Twisters was almost the perfect tornado rom-com until it failed to stick the landing.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. What is this movie about? Well, twisters... duh!

More specifically, Daisy plays gutsy retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist, Kate, who ventures to Oklahoma to investigate the intensity of tornados decimating towns across the state.

While she's there, Kate crosses paths with a tornado-chaser celebrity (not kidding) named Tyler (Glen, naturally), and of course, an enemies-to-lovers storyline unfolds... all while they're trying to not like, die.

So like I said, it's a tornado rom-com. Oh by the way, this article will cover some spoilers from Twisters so if you haven't watched and are averse to spoilers, avoid reading further.

Like all good rom-coms, the entire film is about the romantic energy building between the leads, culminating in their first kiss before the credits roll. However, this kiss does not happen.

The director, Lee Isaac Chung, knows what he's doing too. The movie ends with Tyler running through an airport to stop Kate from jumping on a flight, a classic rom-com trope that always ends in a dramatic kiss.

As the tornado specialists are about to smooch, they get a weather alert, which serves as a cheeky wink to the audience that the twisters... are still twisting.

No kissies! They've got twisters to untwist!

This could be forgiven if not for one small detail: they actually kissed while filming the scene.

Powell and Edgar-Jones engaged in a lengthy smooch session that has been shared online and oh boy, it's damn hot.

This probably means that at one stage, the film was indeed going to end in a kiss, but Chung wanted a few options so that he could decide post-filming how to end the movie. And he ultimately decided to play the moment off for comedy rather than as a romantic ending.

A bit cheeky!!!!

There's no denying that Glen and Daisy have sizzling chemistry in Twisters, as she played a wise-talking meteorologist to Glen's loose-mouthed charismatic 'tornado wrangler'.

It was a perfect mix of banter, opposites attract and sexual energy.

One thing we can be thankful for with Twisters ending on one hell of a cliffhanger is that hopefully, this means there's another Twisters movie to come.

Feature image: Warner Bros.