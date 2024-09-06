The Twilight television series is coming, in news that would've been huge in 2008.

In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there's a small town named Forks. It's home to the greatest love story ever told. One of sparkling vampires, hot werewolves, incredible baseball games, and weird girls who can't form a sentence to save their lives.

Yeah, I'm talking about Twilight.

And in news that would have been huge in 2008 and sent me running down the school hallways screaming, Twilight is set to return.

While it would simply be too much to dream of a Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on-screen reunion in modern times, it is true that the iconic franchise is returning thanks to Netflix. Bless you, you streaming conglomerate who anticipates all my hopes and dreams.

In the first twist to leave many fans questioning their entire existence, the new TV show is actually going to be told from the perspective of Edward Cullen.

Why was everything blue? We'll never know. But it was iconic. Image: Summit Entertainment.

The new series is based on Stephenie Meyer's fifth book in the franchise, Midnight Sun. If you were a chronically online teen at the time, you'd recall 12 chapters were actually leaked all the way back in 2008, more than a decade before she would drop the full book in 2020.

Midnight Sun covers the same storyline as the original Twilight novel, from the perspective of a brooding, horny, 104-year-old teenager named Edward.

But that's not all. The other twist is that the series is going to be… animated. Did I lose you? Yeah, I get it. We may very well be questioning the decision to create an animated version of Twilight/Midnight Sun for years to come. Historians will study this moment in time, I'm sure.

Since production has only just been confirmed by Netflix, we have little to no information at this stage about how the animation will look. Are we talking Frozen or The Simpsons? What aesthetic can we expect to see? Will there be in an inexplicably blue filter? How are you going to edit the baseball scene?

Midnight Sun was the follow-up to Twilight. Image: Stephenie Meyer.

While we have to wait for the answers to some questions, here is what we do know.

Meyer will serve as executive producer of Midnight Sun, with Meghan Hibbett, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey.

Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, and The Get Down) will also executive produce and write the series. So, it's in good hands.

The original cast have, at this stage, certainly not signed on to join. And given Robert Pattinson's open disdain for the franchise while he was actively in it, we doubt he'll be down for reprising his role. Stay wild, King!

Now on the other hand, Taylor Lautner would probably be more than game to return to his werewolf roots as Jacob Black. And I, for one, can't imagine anyone being more perfectly suited for Bella Swan than Kristen Stewart.

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, K-Stew was asked about returning to Twilight one day.

"Oh yeah, sure," she joked. "Honestly. Start sending scripts my way. Let's start building this, let's really explore it."

And while she was being sarcastic beyond belief, I can't help but wonder if enough of us annoying super fans ask her very, very, nicely that she might return. Probably not, but the 2008 version of me who was obsessed with the movie and the books can dream.

Feature Image: Summit Entertainment.