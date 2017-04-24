8-year-old who survived river drowning tragedy details how she escaped from sinking car.

Three weeks ago, 43-year-old Stephanie King tried desperately to save her children when the van she was driving veered off the into the raging Tweed River in northern New South Wales.

When her body was retrieved from her vehicle by police divers, she was found holding one of her children.

Stephanie, along with seven-year-old son Jacob and 11-year-old daughter Ella Jane, were killed in the tragedy.

Only one of Stephanie's children, eight-year-old Chloe, was able to escape the sinking vehicle and make it to safety.

For the first time, Chloe has spoken of the horrific incident, telling reporters how she managed to free herself.

"I unbuckled my seat belt, I tried to go up for air and I just kept floating up," Chloe told 7 News.

"And then I got out."

She told reporters she swam to the shore, and hiked to the nearest farmhouse to get help.

"They just took me in, and lent me some clean clothes and cleaned up the cuts on my feet," she said.