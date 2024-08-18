The 12 off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2024 Logies.

If you missed Australian TV's night of nights, the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards (or kinda watched it/kinda scrolled on your phone), chances are there are some things you might've missed.

Held in Sydney for the second year running, the 64th Logie Awards was full of glitz, glamour, show-stopping fashion and notable ~moments~.

Watch: Logie Awards 2024: Julia Morris gives sneak peak of her Logies dress. Post continues below.

Things like Sam Pang's opening monologue (can confirm: he did not hold back), Deadpool and Wolverine, Larry Edmur's tattoo — but also, a whole load of other stuff that we really need to talk about. As a matter of urgency.

Here are the 10 off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2024 Logies.

1. Larry Emdur celebrating his win with a kebab.

Not only did Gold Logie winner Larry Emdur win the award for Most Popular Personality — but he also scored an early morning kebab after celebrating his win.

Posting to his Instagram, he wrote, "Sylvie: What would you like to do after the Logies tonight ?? Me: "

Image: Instagram/@larryemdur

And it's not just the kebab he's throwing back to celebrate his gold Logie — he also said he's going to... *checks notes*... tattoo his bum on live TV?

Winning the gold over nominees Robert Irwin, Julia Morris, Asher Keddie, Tony Armstrong, Andy Lee and Sonia Kruger, The Morning Show host shared in his acceptance speech: "I've been in this business 40 years, and for 25, maybe 30 times, I've sat in this room and thought, 'I wonder what it's like sitting on this fancy table down there."

"I was so convinced that I wasn't going to win this that I said, that if I did win it, I would have all the nominees' initials tatted on my ass live tomorrow morning."

Classic Larry.

Speaking to news.com.au earlier in the night, Emdur joked "I’m not getting my arse out for silver … although there are plenty of people in TV who would."

2. Andy Lee was caught watching the footy.

Image: Instagram/@andytomlee.

Do you know what's *just* as important as being a Gold Logie nominee and attending Australian TV's night of nights? Watching the AFL, apparently.

Sharing a snap of himself watching a game on his phone during the awards, Andy wrote, "Caught watching the footy!!"

And honestly, with a ceremony that long, can we really blame him? (No).

3. There was a Met Gala-style Nine News selfie.

Image: Instagram/@sarahabo.

Did someone say Met Gala vibes?!

Nine's Tara Brown, Sarah Abo and Allison Langdon shared a cute bathroom selfie on Instagram mid-awards.

4. Laura Byrne's cute glam squad.

Image: Instagram/@ladyandacat.

Jewellery designer and podcast host Laura Byrne had her glam squad on call to help her get ready for the evening, with three-year-old daughter Lola assisting in the hair department.

Byrne shared a video to her Instagram of her youngest daughter helping brush her hair, while makeup artist Jenny Bird blow-dried her hair.

5. Kate Langbroek dancing in the confetti.

Sarah Harris shared a clip on her Instagram of presenter Kate Langbroek dancing among the confetti at the end of the night. And is this not the most wholesome clip you've ever seen?

6. Sam Pang roasted the commercial networks.

We expected some spiciness from Sam Pang, and he delivered. In the opening monologue, Pang started off strong by ripping into channel Seven — the network the Logies aired on.

"I'm just letting you all know I'm going to say whatever I want tonight. I stand before you safe in the knowledge that whatever I say, this network will defend me in court. And with their impeccable record in defamation cases over the last 12 months I reckon I'll be fine."

"Full disclosure: I’m not getting paid by Channel Seven tonight. Instead, for the next 12 months, they’re paying my rent. Which is handy as they’ll know what address to send the Thai masseuse to."

Network Ten didn't escape a roasting, either. Commenting on the return of Deal Or No Deal, Pang said it's "a show where contestants get to open a briefcase and try to guess how much money the network is losing each week."

When it came to Channel Nine, he said: "All good, no notes. Carry on."

Pang also tore apart some of Australia's most popular TV shows, including Married At First Sight: "Reality shows continue to thrive. One of the biggest shows sees contestants thrown together, isolated and willingly eating testicles and sometimes anus. That's right, Married At First Sight continues to go from strength to strength …"

He went on to poke fun at The Voice's new judges Adam Lambert, "who you’d know from Queen," and LeAnn Rimes, "who you’d know from Googling, 'Who is LeAnn Rimes?'"

The Gold Logie nominees also copped some heat, including Robert Irwin, with Pang saying a gold Logie win would be well-deserved for the I'm A Celebrity host, after his "long, hard eight months in the industry."

7. Raygun made an appearance.

Australia's viral Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn — known as Raygun — made an unexpected appearance at the 2024 Logie Awards,

"If you're not already aware apart from our world-leading television industry, we're world leaders in mining, agriculture and of course breakdancing," Pang said.

"Speaking of breakdancing, time now for a world exclusive, a message from the woman who represented Australia at [Paris 2024] and has become a global sensation, Raygun."

In a pre-recorded message, Gunn said: "Hello, Australia, Raygun here. I just want to say congrats to all the Logie nominees and best of luck tonight.

"Please feel free to pull out my signature moves in celebration. Have fun and look after each other."

If you missed absolutely everything about Raygun (friend, where have you been?) we wrote about it here and here.

8. Felix Cameron from Boy Swallow Universe won two Logies.

In case you missed it, actor Felix Cameron from Boy Swallows Universe took home two Logies this year — and it was just the most wholesome thing, ever.

In his acceptance speech for Best Lead Actor, the 15-year-old said, "So, um, well, this is quite crazy, isn’t it? Actually, the last award that I won before tonight was, um, Student of the Week in Grade 5. So… this is quite a big deal."

9. Andy Lee and Stephen Curry dressed up as Deadpool and Wolverine

Yes! There were also dress-ups because of course there were. Gold Logie nominee Andy Lee and actor Stephen Curry presented Best Lead Actor in Drama wearing Deadpool and Wolverine costumes.

"What the hell’s going on? You’re not Hugh Jackman, I was told I was doing this with Hugh Jackman," Andy said.

"Well, cry yourself a river, mate, they told me I was doing it with Hamish [Blake], so, whatever," Stephen said.

10. The MAFS' experts were seriously chatting up the drama on the upcoming season.

Look, we love a little bit of shameless self-promotion. And MAFS' experts John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla were keen to weigh in on the hype of the show's upcoming season.

"We can tell you that it is very different ﻿from any other season that we've, at least, I've ever been in," Rampolla told interviewer and Married At First Sight star Evelyn Ellis.

"Different kinds of drama, new surprises and different situations. I never cease to be amazed."

Aiken added in, "﻿We've got a couple of things that happened, Evelyn, early on, that in 12 seasons I've never seen."

Okay, John!!

11. Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart made their red carpet debut.

Home & Away‘s Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart made their red carpet debuts after announcing they were dating IRL — and yes, it was cute. Walking down the red carpet hand in hand, they made their way down the row of reporters ahem, including Mamamia).

"It's really lovely, we're so happy and it's just nice to be here together and just to be celebrating and having a boogie at the end of the night," Nicodemou told Mamamia.

Speaking of the after-party, Stewart said he was going to "try his hardest" to dance better than Nicodemou.

"He's actually a really good dancer. It's probably one of the things I love about you," she added.

CUTE.

12. It took four hours and 15 minutes to reveal the Gold Logie winner.

In true Logies fashion, it took nearly five hours for the ceremony to wrap up. As with every other year, it got to around 11.30 pm and everything started getting a little chaotic and confusing, with comedian and actor Celia Pacquola announcing she was there to present the Best Actor award, before realising she'd been given the wrong award on the autocue. "Someone at Channel Seven has F**KED ME," she shouted.

You could almost hear the collective groan and restlessness from the audience as Sam Pang announced the winner would be announced... after the commercial break.

I mean, if anything they like to stay consistent.

'Til next year.

Did you watch the 2024 Logies last night? What was your favourite bit? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: