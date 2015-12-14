Remember when lighthearted sitcoms and comedies ruled the remote control? Except there wasn’t a remote control because they hadn’t yet been invented.

The groovy ’60s in particular ushered in a new era of television programming in the days before broadcasts had even transitioned from black and white to colour. You didn’t just watch the TV back then, it was blown family affair with everyone gathering around the box to watch your favourite shows each night.

If you wanted to change the channel you had to get up and do it by TOUCHING THE TV.

Countless programs graced our screens during this time with the decade being remembered best for the classic theme songs which added to the whimsy of the most memorable shows. From the nose twitch in Bewitched to the double click of the fingers in the The Addams Family theme song, we will forever remember these shows as being trailblazers.

And even if you hadn't been born back then, we can guarantee you'll have seen or at least know of, most of the shows in the following countdown because many programs liked Bewitched and The Brady Bunch are still on our television screens today.

There are a lot of shows from this time that deserve not only our attention but also our gratitude for giving us both perspective and guidance as we've grown. So take a look and see if you agree with our top 15 TV shows from back in the day.

Number 15. Skippy the Bush Kangaroo. (1966 - 1970)

Number 14 - Mr Ed. (1961- 1966)

Number 13 - Flintstones (1960 - 1966)

Number 12 - Original Batman (1966 - 1968)

Number 11. The Addams Family (1964 - 1966)

Number 10: Hogan's Heroes (1965 - 1971)

Number 9. The Beverley Hillbillies (1962 - 1971)

Number 8. The Brady Bunch (1969 - 1974)

Number 7. Homicide (1964 - 1977)

Number 6. Gomer Pyle (1964 - 1969)

Number 5 - The Munsters (1964 - 1966)

Number 4 - Star Trek (1966 - 1969)

Number 3 - Lassie (1954 - 1973)

Number 2 - Gilligan's Island (1964 - 1967)

Number 1 - Bewitched (1964 - 1969)

Bewitched - Our pick for number one TV show from the '60s