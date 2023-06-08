20 women on the TV show they’re currently watching with their partners.

There comes a certain point in any relationship — heck, it can even occur in a one-night stand if you give it long enough — where you get to the inevitable question that’s really going to set the tone.

The one that’s going to encapsulate your entire relationship and potentially leave you questioning your life choices.

What should we watch?

Forget whose turn it is to take the bin out or who did or didn’t remember to put down the toilet seat. This is it. The very question that will have couples wasting hours of their lives as they scroll the data bases of Netflix, Stan, BINGE, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV in the futile hope of finding something, anything they can both agree on.

So, in the name of relationships everywhere, we launched our own investigation and went straight to the good community of Mamamia to spill on what TV they’re watching at the moment with their partners. Argument free.

Line of Duty (Netflix).

A drama series following the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit, and a sergeant who refuses to be part of a cover-up of an accidental shooting.

The Messenger (ABC).

An “accidental hero” begins receiving mysterious messages that set him on a life-changing journey. (There’s just something about shows based on books that reels me in).

The Wire (Binge).

A “highly realistic” drama series chronicling crime, law enforcement, politics, education and media in Baltimore, while following a team of cops and the criminals they’re chasing.

Power (Stan).

The tale of a wealthy New York nightclub owner called James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick who is living a double life as a drug kingpin.

Diplomat (Netflix).

In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat is trying to juggle her new high-profile job as an ambassador to the UK while married to a political star.

Platonic (Apple TV).

An American comedy series that follows a platonic pair of former best friends as they approach midlife and reconnect. (Excuse me but WHO could NOT LOVE anything that stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen?!)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount Plus).

A private espionage operative finds himself in the middle of a battle over the preservation of democracy, and he’s also being framed for murder. (Looks juicy!)

The Night Agent (Netflix).

An FBI agent is thrown into a wild conspiracy about a mole in the highest levels of the US government and while he tries to save the nation by hunting down the traitor he also has to protect a former tech CEO from the people who murdered her aunt and uncle.

Mr Inbetween (BINGE).

An Aussie black comedy that’s also described as a crime drama about a Sydney assassin-for-hire. (I’m sold!)

Deadloch (Amazon Prime).

An eight-part Aussie comedy series set in a small town in Tasmania that sees three teenagers discover a man’s naked body washed up on a beach. (Consider me hooked!)

Frankie & Grace (Netflix).

A sharp-tongued, retired cosmetics mogul and a quirky artist and hippie whose lives get turned upside down when their husbands announce that they are in love with each other. (I would watch literally ANYTHING with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in it)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV).

An American college football coach heads to London to manage a football (read: soccer) team despite having no experience coaching the game. (Widely popular, so I’d say worth a whirl)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

A social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged all before meeting in person. (You just know there is going to be drama)

The Great (Stan).

A historical black comedy drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from an outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. (The history, the costumes, Elle Fanning!)

Shrinking (Apple TV).

A therapist, who is struggling to deal with severe grief, starts to tell his patients what he really thinks. (OMG, yes!)

Beef (Netflix).

An American black comedy drama series about two people who are involved in a road rage incident and let their resentments get the better of them. (It’s got Ali Wong in it, so I am there).

Love & death (BINGE).

Based on a true story, the series follows Candy Montgomery who murdered her friend and neighbour.

Blue Light (SBS).

A cop drama following three rookie officers in Northern Ireland as they fight criminal gangs, undercover agents and their own community.

The Clearing (Disney Plus).

A woman is forced to confront the nightmares of her past in order to stop a secret cult intent on gathering children to fulfil its master plan. (I don’t know what our obsession with cults is, but am hooked).

Colin From Accounts (BINGE).

An Aussie comedy series about two single(ish) people who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog. (I’ve heard it’s a ROFL type show so *adds-to-list*)

