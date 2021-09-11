'I watch a hell of a lot of TV. Here are 13 newish TV shows that are definitely worth the hype.'

You know the drill.

You need new TV recommendations, and I've got loads of them.

Here are 11 newish TV series that are definitely worth the hype:

The Newsreader

Image: ABC iview.

The Newsreader is the Australian TV series not enough people are watching!

The six-part series was created by Michael Lucas and it's set in a Melbourne TV newsroom in the late 1980s.

It stars Anna Torv as Helen Norville aka the newsreader, Sam Reid as her colleague and love interest Dale Jennings, Stephen Peacocke as sports presenter Rob Rickards, and William McInnes as their shouty boss.

Helen is trying to hold on to her coveted newsreader position while hooking up with her colleague and battling some personal demons. Dale Jennings is working up the courage to do a live cross, and Rob Rickards is trying to learn how to talk about anything that isn't... football.

The fashion is amazing and the team cover major stories from the period like the Challenger explosion, the Lindy Chamberlain case and the Russell St Bombings.

It's a phenomenal series that will leave you begging for season two.

Watch it if you like: Big hair and short shorts, going behind the scenes, anything Anna Torv stars in, shouty bosses, and bloody good Aussie drama.

The first four episodes of The Newsreader are streaming on ABC iview now, with new episodes dropping on Sunday nights.

Vigil

Image: Binge.

There are three things you will think while watching the first episode of Binge's new six-part thriller, Vigil.

Your first thought will be, 'Wait. How fkn weird is it that submarines are... real?'

Your second thought will be, 'Oh I know him, and her, and him! What a cast!'

And your third thought will be, 'HOLY SH*T WHAT JUST HAPPENED?'

The six-part series begins with the disappearance of a fishing trawler and a mysterious death on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil while it's in Scottish waters.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is flown into the submarine to investigate the death. She soon discovers that no one is willing to participate in her investigation and that the submarine is hiding more secrets than she could ever have imagined.

Watch it if you like: Remembering submarines exist, that nice young man from the bent coppers show, Doctor Foster, and plenty of plot twists.

Only Murders In The Building

Image: Disney Plus.

Only Murders In The Building is a comedy-mystery series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

The 10-part series follows three New Yorkers living in a posh apartment building called the Arconia, who come together to make a podcast when another resident dies under suspicious circumstances.

There's Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), a former actor who was once very famous for playing a detective in a police procedural series. Charles-Haden now lives alone and makes himself sad little omelettes each night.

Then there's Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a struggling Broadway director who has had a bunch of flops and is struggling to pay his bills.

And finally, there's Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a mysterious young woman who lives in a massive apartment in the building and claims she's renovating it for her wealthy aunt.

When Tim Kono, a resident in the building who seems to have rubbed everyone the wrong way, dies in an apparent suicide, Charles-Haden, Oliver, and Mabel decide there must be more to the story.

So they start their own investigation, and a podcast which they call Only Murders In The Building.

Everyone in the building is immediately a suspect including... Sting, who is one of the residents.

Watch it if you like: Surprise Stings, solving murders, talking about starting a podcast, and intergenerational comedy.

The first four episodes of Only Murders In The Building are streaming on Star on Disney Plus now, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays.

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Image: Binge.

Impeachment: American Crime Story tells the story of, you guessed it, Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton's subsequent impeachment.

All of the American Crime Story series are incredible and this one is no exception.

Lewinsky is played by the brilliant Beanie Feldstein the series, and Clive Owen plays Clinton.

The first episode is currently streaming on Binge and On Demand on Foxtel and I guarantee that by the end of the episode, you'll have a new obsession with all things Linda Tripp.

Watch it if you like: Angry secretaries bringing down the White House, skirt suits, prosthetic noses, and learning more about the stories behind the headlines.

The first episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story is streaming on Binge and Foxtel now with new episodes dropping weekly on a Wednesday.

The Chair

Image: Netflix.

In the opening scene of Netflix's new dramedy The Chair, Sandra Oh's character Dr Ji-Yoon Kim walks into her new office.

She opens a package that's sitting on the desk. It's a plaque that reads: F*CKER IN CHARGE Of You F*cking F*cks.

It's a bloody brilliant opening scene and a good indicator of what's to come.

The six-part series, which dropped on Netflix in August, explores race and privilege, the battle between the old world order and the new, and the fact that sometimes getting everything you want is the worst thing that can possibly happen to you.

It's also wickedly funny and there's a smattering of David Duchovny in budgie smugglers.

Watch it if you like: Anything Sandra Oh touches, fun novelty plaques, David Duchovny in budgie smugglers, and having a lol at cancel culture.

You can watch The Chair on Netflix now.

Cruel Summer

Image: Amazon Prime Video Australia.

Cruel Summer is a dirty little thriller that will have you hooked from the very first episode.

The series follows 'cool girl' Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and nerd Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) over the summers of 1993, 1994, and 1995. In 1993, Jeanette is admiring Kate's life from afar. By 1994, Kate has disappeared and Jeanette has stepped into her life. And by the summer of 1995, Kate is back, and she has accused Jeanette of being complicit in her disappearance.

Cruel Summer has all the elements of a bloody good teen thriller including a cast of characters who are both really likeable and a little bit duplicitous, a small town setting, plenty of true crime references, and a mystery that keeps you intrigued right up until the final credits.

Watch it if you like: The 90s, mysterious disappearances, The Cranberries, and one final twist.

The White Lotus

Image: Binge.

I love watching rich people doing terrible things.

And that's exactly what The White Lotus is about. It's a dark comedy, with a pinch of murder, that sends up mostly white, rich, privilege people and how they view their place in the world.

It also tackles race relations, the generational divide, and... public poos.

The cast is phenomenal and includes Jennifer Coolidge at her best, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Australia's very own Murray Bartlett.

Did I mention there's a wee bit of murder?

Watch it if you like: Rich people doing terrible things, your tropical holidays with a side of murder, and surprising... poos.

Mare of Easttown

Image: Binge.

It's hard to sum up the brilliance that is Mare of Easttown.

It's a crime drama, and a mystery, and at times a comedy, but it's also a study of the human condition.

The series stars a greasy pony-tailed Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, Jean Smart as her mum, an unexpectedly attractive Evan Peters as her partner Detective Colin Zabel, and Guy Pearce as her mysterious silver fox love interest.

Mare is juggling work with caring for her young grandson and grieving the loss of her own son, when a local girl's body is found in the woods.

Her life begins to unravel as she gets closer and closer to the truth and discovers the secrets those closest to her are hiding.

Watch it if you like: Greasy ponytails, silver foxes, your crime dramas with a side a lols, and brilliant twists.

You can watch Mare of Easttown on Binge now.

It's A Sin

Image: Stan.

It's been eight months since I first watched It's A Sin, but I still think about it often.

The mini-series was both one of the most heartbreaking and life-affirming TV shows I have ever watched.

It was created by critically-acclaimed screenwriter and television producer, Russell T Davies, whose previous works include Queer as Folk, and Years and Years.

Set in London in the 1980s and 1990s, the series follows a group of young friends who are discovering who they are and who they love, and living their best lives in London's vibrant gay scene, just as the AIDS crisis hits.

It's not an easy watch, but it's an important one. One of the most brilliant and beautiful series of the year, It's A Sin will make you laugh out loud in one scene, and bawl your eyes out in the next.

Watch it if you like: Crying into your chips, brilliant storytelling, and hearing the stories behind the headlines.

You can watch It's A Sin on Stan now.

Ted Lasso

Image: Apple TV Plus.

I think if I could choose what heaven looks like it would involve me sitting on a comfy couch, eating chips, while Ted Lasso gives me inspirational speeches and Roy Kent yells at me a little.

That is how much joy I get from watching Ted Lasso.

The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is unexpectedly recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience in association football.

And knowing absolutely nothing about the game.

What makes Ted Lasso such a brilliant TV show is the main character's relentless positivity in the face of adversity. And Roy Kent's relentless... swearing.

It's heartwarming and funny and exactly what we need right now.

Watch it if you like: Moustaches, being an underdog, calling tea 'hot brown water' and yellin' a lot.

The entire first season of Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+ now, and new episodes are dropping weekly.

Bump

Image: Stan.

Bump will make you fall in love with Australian TV all over again.

The Stan Original Series follows the story of Olympia 'Oly' Chalmers (Nathalie Morris), a high-achieving 16-year-old who has her entire life mapped out in front of her when she suddenly has a surprise baby.

Not a surprise pregnancy. A surprise baby.

After feeling unwell at school, Oly has a baby in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital, and immediately becomes a mother, and her parents Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom (Angus Sampson) become instant grandparents.

Bump is a series about embracing the unexpected, and learning to love the messy, unplanned parts of your life.

Watch it if you like: Surprise babies (lol), anything Claudia Karvan touches, and figuring sh*t out.

You can watch the first season of Bump on Stan now.

I May Destroy You

Image: Binge.

I May Destroy You is the kind of TV series that you'll think about months, even years, after you've watch it.

The series is created by and stars Michaela Coel, the brains behind the hit British sitcom, Chewing Gum.

The series - which took two and a half years and 191 drafts to complete - is a fictionalised version of Coel's own experience of sexual assault.

In episode one, the show's heroine Arabella Essiedu (played by Coel) is drugged and sexually assaulted. She spends most of the 12-episode season unable to remember the night in question and attempting to put together the pieces of the puzzle to bring her assailant to justice.

While I May Destroy You deals with serious topics, it's punctuated by scenes of pure humour and life-affirming moments.

Watch it if you like: Anything Michaela Coel touches, British television at its best, and your trauma with a side of humour.

You can watch I May Destroy You on Binge and On Demand on Foxtel.

Starstruck

Image: ABC iview.

Starstruck was created by New Zealand comedian and actor, Rose Matafeo.

She plays Jessie in the series, a millennial ex-pat living in London and trying to make ends meet with a handful of casual, dead-end jobs.

After meeting him in the bathroom at the nightclub, Jessie goes home with Tom (Nikesh Patel). The next morning, she realises she's accidentally slept with a massive film star. Think waking up and realising you've a little bit slept with Liam Hemsworth and said all sorts of things to him.

Each episode of the six-episode first season takes place in a different season - Winter, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Spring - as Jessie and Tom deal with the aftermath of their one-night stand and attempt to fit into each other's worlds.

Watch it if you like: Notting Hill, one-night stands with movie stars, your quirky group of friends, and dancing in the streets to 'Return of the Mack'.

The first season of Starstruck is streaming on ABC iview now.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor. For more of her TV, film and book recommendations and to see photos of her dog, follow her on Instagram.

