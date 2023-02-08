A baby born in the rubble: Everything we know about the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

A baby girl was only a few hours old when she was discovered in the wreckage of a building following an earthquake, which hit Syria and Turkey on Monday.

The little girl was found with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother, who went into labour shortly after the earthquake hit the Syrian town of Jinderis and gave birth under the rubble.

"We heard a voice while we were digging," the baby's uncle, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP news agency.

"We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord [intact], so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital."

In video footage shared online, the little girl is seen covered in dust as she is pulled from the wreckage of a five-story apartment building and carried away by a man to safety.

According to the BBC, the girl's father, four siblings and an aunt were also killed in the earthquake.

Doctor Hani Maarouf said the baby's body temperature had fallen to 35 degrees celsius and arrived at hospital with "several bruises and lacerations over all her body", the BBC reports.

He estimated she was born several hours before being found.

"Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died," he said, as per the ABC.

Doctor Maarouf said the baby was stable and currently being kept in an incubator.

"Our only concern is the bruise on her back, and we have to see whether there is any problem with her spinal cord."

Sadly, the little girl isn't the only child who has been rescued from the wreckage of the earthquake, which has left thousands dead and injured.

In the same town, a toddler, named Nour, was rescued from the rubble of her destroyed home on Monday, after reportedly spending the entire day trapped.

In a video shared online by The White Helmets, a group of volunteers, a rescuer is seen digging through crushed concrete surrounding the girl, before she is pulled out from the wreckage.

"Dad is here, don’t be scared... Talk to your dad," the rescuer says, before wiping dust from her eyes.

"Thank god you're safe little girl, well done."

Over in Turkey, the same devastating scenes are playing out.

Earlier this week, a photo went viral of a father holding the hand of his teenage daughter who was crushed to death beneath the rubble of a building in Kahramanmaraş.

In the image, Mesut Hancer is seen clinging onto the hand of his 15-year-old daughter, Irmak, as she lies on a bed amongst the wreckage.

What we know about the earthquake.

So far, 7,800 people have died and tens of thousands have been left injured or homeless following the earthquake, which hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

However, it looks like the death toll with likely rise, with one United Nations official saying they feared thousands of children may have been killed.

The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit the Turkey and Syria border on Monday morning, was the worst to rock Turkey this century, and was felt as far away as Cyprus and Cairo. Hours later, a second earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitudes hit, causing further damage to buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks.

Rescuers have been working in harsh conditions to dig people out of the wreckage. However, winter weather has hampered rescue and relief efforts and made the plight of the homeless even more miserable.

"Time is running out. Hundreds still trapped under the rubble. Every second could mean saving a life," The White Helmets wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Aid officials voiced particular concern about the situation in Syria, which is already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.

Residents in several damaged Turkish cities have also voiced anger and despair at what they said was a slow and inadequate response from the authorities to the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1999.

"There is not even a single person here. We are under the snow, without a home, without anything," Murat Alinak, whose home in Malatya had collapsed, told AAP. "What shall I do, where can I go?"

On Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared 10 provinces a disaster zone and imposed a state of emergency there for three months. This will permit the government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms.

Erdogan also said the government will open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya to temporarily house people impacted by the earthquake.

How you can help.

A number of organisations are accepting donations to directly support those affected in Syria and Turkey.

Here are just a few you can donate to:

The White Helmets

The White Helmets are a group made up of engineers, pharmacists, students and other volunteers who are currently on the ground in Syria searching for survivors.

You can donate to the group here to help provide equipment and cover the cost of fuel to transport the injured.

"The White Helmets are in a race against the clock. Please stand with the people of Syria and the first responders and give what you can now to help the people impacted by this disaster," their website reads.

UNICEF

UNICEF is currently on the ground rushing lifesaving assistance to children and families impacted by the earthquake.

You can find out more information or donate to their emergency appeal here.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders and Médecins Sans Frontières teams are working in northwestern Syria to help those affected and provide support to local health facilities.

"[In] the first hours [of the disaster], our teams treated around 200 wounded and we received 160 casualties in the facilities and the clinics that we run or support in northern Idlib. Our ambulances are also deployed to assist [people]," Sebastien Gay, MSF head of mission in Syria, said in a statement on their website.

You can find out more information or donate here.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: AAP.