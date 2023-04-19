Turia Pitt had surgery to help her breathe. Then she asked her fiancé if she looked 'more beautiful'.

Turia Pitt has wanted to have surgery to help her breathe for the past 12 years.

In a post on Instagram last week, the 35-year-old said she was still struggling to breathe through her nose after she was severely burned in a fire during the 100km ultramarathon in Western Australia in 2011.

"It’s frustrating because I spend most of my days teaching women how to run, and talking about running, and both of those things - talking and running - require breath," she wrote.

As well as improving her breathing, Pitt wanted surgery on her nose to 'look good' ahead of her wedding with her fiancé Michael Hoskin, with whom she shares two children.

"Michael and I have been engaged for eight years now... and I just can't see myself marrying Michael with how I look now because when I think about marring Michael, I want to look really good," she said in a video accompanying the post.

"I want to have a nice big smile, a nice even nose, long, glossy, wavy hair, my big eyes, my shoulders will be tanned, and I’ll wear a flower crown and black pearls."

In the video, Pitt stressed the decision to have the surgery was purely for herself.

"Michael doesn’t give a s**t about how I look, right?... He loves me now like he loved me before my accident."

"So it’s not for Michael. This surgery is for me."

Now, after being told by doctors "they can't do anything" and "building hope, and having it smashed down over and over again", Pitt shared this week that she's had the surgery after finding a doctor in the US.

"I’ve made it back to Baltimore, and I’ve had the surgery," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Four days after the operation, Pitt said her eyes were less purple but she was still sore.

On day five, she said she was "feeling heaps better. I’m not in as much pain".

Pitt also gave an update on what her nose looked like after removing the bandages off.

"I can breathe through my nostrils, and I also think that’s helped my voice quality," she said.

"I remember when I used to talk, I almost used to run out of breath."

But while she was "happy" with the results, the mother-of-two said she was initially "really nervous" to show Hoskin.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Turia Pitt's Pep Talk, the mother-of-two said she called Hoskin around 4.30am and he was "blown away" by the results.

"He said it looks amazing and he's so happy for me."

Then she asked him a question.

"I ask Michael if I’m more beautiful and he hesitates, but I understand his dilemma," she explained.

"He already thought I was beautiful before, and I can keep getting operations that make me look more aesthetically conventional, but it doesn’t matter to Michael."

Pitt went on to say that she knows that "for the average person on the street" she does not look that much different than she did before the surgery.

"I’m a burned, long-haired woman who still looks like a burned, long-haired woman.

"But Michael also understands that sometimes I feel self-conscious about how I look, and objectively, the operation has made me more symmetrical."

"So he says, 'Yes darling, you look very beautiful, it was a wonderful operation.'"



Pitt previously wroteabout what she and her fiancé have been through a love letter she penned for him earlier this year.

"[We were] two young people who were thrown into a hell hole but somehow made it out with their love intact," she wrote.



"I am the person I am today because of you."

Feature Image: Instagram@turiapitt