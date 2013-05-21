Fluff: Which former Neighbours' star just had a baby?

X Factor judge and former Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte has just had a baby boy.
And she’s named him ‘Hendrix’.
This is Bassingthwaighte’s second baby. She already has a daughter, Harper, with husband Cameron McGlinchey.
WHO Magazine broke the news. The magazine tweeted:
Congrats to @thexfactor_au judge @nataliebassing on the birth of her baby boy, Hendrix. “Mother and son are both doing well,” says her rep.
1. Erin McNaught weds British musician, Example.
Former Miss Australia, Erin McNaught and British musician, Elliot Gleave (aka Example) have tied the knot after a six- month engagement.
The pair wed in an intimate ceremony on Saturday at Deux Belettes guesthouse near Ballina with around 66 guests of close family and friends.
Erin wore a custom made Steven Khalil gown for the big day and following the ceremony changed her Twitter username to “Erin Gleave”.
Example broke the exciting news to his fans by tweeting this picture of the pair on the wedding day (left) with the caption, “THIS happened yesterday.”
The pair met at the Field Day music festival in Sydney in January last year and Gleave proposed to McNaught on the balcony of the couple’s London apartment last Halloween.
In a recent interview he said: “I wanted an Australian wife, so getting Miss Australia was a bonus.”
3. Round-up: 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
The 2013 Billboard Music awards were held yesterday in Las Vegas – here’s a quick rundown on what happened.
A. Miguel missed the stage and lands on a fan’s neck.
Well, this is awkward. Miguel, an R&B singer jump kicked from one part of the stage to another during his performance of single, Adorn – problem was he missed and landed on an audience member’s head and/or neck. Ouch.
Billboard writer Erika Ramirez took to Twitter to reassure viewers the audience member was not seriously injured.
The girl Miguel accidentally hurt is okay. She was seen backstage w/ him (holding an ice pack). #BBMA
