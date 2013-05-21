Fluff: Which former Neighbours' star just had a baby?

X Factor judge and former Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte has just had a baby boy.

And she’s named him ‘Hendrix’.

This is Bassingthwaighte’s second baby. She already has a daughter, Harper, with husband Cameron McGlinchey.

WHO Magazine broke the news. The magazine tweeted:

Congrats to @thexfactor_au judge @nataliebassing on the birth of her baby boy, Hendrix. “Mother and son are both doing well,” says her rep. — WHO Magazine (@WHOmagazine) May 21, 2013

Click through the gallery for more celebrity baby news.

Jennifer Love Hewett and husband Brian Hallisay.

Jessica Simpson's 15-month-old daughter Maxwell.

Perez Hilton has become a father to a baby boy

Natalie Bassingthwaighte gave birth to a baby boy.

Fifi Box gave birth to a baby girl.

Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds have welcomed Dakota through adoption

Matthew Mcconaughey and Camila Alves have welcomed Livingstone.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed a baby boy

Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady welcomed a baby girl

This was the announcement on Gisele's Facebook page

Antonia Kidman welcomed her 6th baby, Alexander,

Collette Dinnigan and husband Bradley Cocks have welcomed a baby boy, named Hunter

Tom Ford and Richard Buckley have welcomed a baby son, Alexander, via surrogate

Adele and her boyfriend Simon Konecki are now parents

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child, Noah Shannon Green, on September 27.

Leila McKinnon and David Gyngell welcomed their baby on October 17

Bill Rancic tweeted this adorable photo of baby Edward Duke after bath time.

Indigo

Jules with Indigo

Jules with his family

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman have welcomed a baby girl, Olive Barrymore Kopelman.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo share baby Camden John Lachey with the world.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have welcomed a son

Robbie Williams posted this picture of Theodora Rose on his blog.

Jessica Simpson posted this pic of baby Maxwell on her blog with the caption: 'Last year at Daddy’s party, Maxwell was in my belly. This year she’s in my arms!'

Eric with Maxwell

Giuliana Rancic shared this picture of baby Duke with E!Online

Giuliana Rancic shared this picture of baby Duke with E!Online

Robbie and Ayda have a baby girl named Theodora

Scott, Kourtney, Penelope and Mason

Kourtney with Penelope

Scott with Penelope

The whole family

Kourtney with her mum, Kris

Snooki with her baby

Nick Lachey & Vanessa Minnillo

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler

Tori Spelling

Uma Therman

Kelsey Grammer and Kate

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby Penelope.

Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter daughter, Maxwell Drew

Beyonce gave birth to a baby girl named Blue Ivy Carter

Katherine Heigl and daughter Adalaide

Jessica Marais birth to a baby girl Scout Edie Stewart

Chris Hemsworth with daughter India

Alyson Hannigan had her baby girl, Keeva on May 23.

Hilary Duff and baby Luca.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have baby boy Samuel.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcomed their third child.

Former Miss Australia, Erin McNaught and British musician, Elliot Gleave (aka Example) have tied the knot after a six- month engagement.

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony on Saturday at Deux Belettes guesthouse near Ballina with around 66 guests of close family and friends.

Erin wore a custom made Steven Khalil gown for the big day and following the ceremony changed her Twitter username to “Erin Gleave”.

Example broke the exciting news to his fans by tweeting this picture of the pair on the wedding day (left) with the caption, “THIS happened yesterday.”

The pair met at the Field Day music festival in Sydney in January last year and Gleave proposed to McNaught on the balcony of the couple’s London apartment last Halloween.

In a recent interview he said: “I wanted an Australian wife, so getting Miss Australia was a bonus.”

2. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have (jokingly) addressed their “marriage issues” on SNL – and their back-and-forth is hilarious. Click here to read what was said.

3. Round-up: 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2013 Billboard Music awards were held yesterday in Las Vegas – here’s a quick rundown on what happened.

A. Miguel missed the stage and lands on a fan’s neck.



Well, this is awkward. Miguel, an R&B singer jump kicked from one part of the stage to another during his performance of single, Adorn – problem was he missed and landed on an audience member’s head and/or neck. Ouch.

Billboard writer Erika Ramirez took to Twitter to reassure viewers the audience member was not seriously injured.