The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 6.

Trump confirms he's leaving hospital as his press secretary announces COVID-19 diagnosis.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McEnany said she is not experiencing any symptoms.

The Queenslander will become the first Australian to end consecutive years at No. 1 since Lleyton Hewitt achieved the feat in 2001-2002.

Around the world.

- Democratic candidate Joe Biden says he's open to another in-person debate with Donald Trump later this month "if scientists say it's safe."

- Roughly one in 10 may have been infected with the coronavirus around the world, the World Health Organisation says.

- The CSIRO has estimated there are 14 million tonnes of microplastics on the seafloor, twice the amount of plastic pollution estimated to be on the ocean's surface.

— With AAP.

Feature Image: Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post/David Gray/Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty