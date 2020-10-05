News
news

The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 6.

Trump confirms he's leaving hospital as his press secretary announces COVID-19 diagnosis.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McEnany said she is not experiencing any symptoms.

The Queenslander will become the first Australian to end consecutive years at No. 1 since Lleyton Hewitt achieved the feat in 2001-2002.

Around the world.

- Democratic candidate Joe Biden says he's open to another in-person debate with Donald Trump later this month "if scientists say it's safe."

- Roughly one in 10 may have been infected with the coronavirus around the world, the World Health Organisation says.

- The CSIRO has estimated there are 14 million tonnes of microplastics on the seafloor, twice the amount of plastic pollution estimated to be on the ocean's surface.

 With AAP.

Feature Image: Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post/David Gray/Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty 

