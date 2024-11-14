An anti-vaxxer and a man who 'doesn't wash his hands.' Um... we need to talk about Trump's cabinet.

I know, I know, we're all trying to look away from America and distract ourselves with other things in the wake of the election… but strange and concerning things are happening and we need to talk about it.

Trump has started to announce his picks for cabinet, and some of them (most of them), are truly wild.

The incoming president has already made a dozen choices to lead key agencies and policy areas, and several more are all but locked in.

Let's start with the man who doesn't wash his hands… yes, you read that correctly.

"I don't believe in germs," as Secretary of Defense.

Pete Hegseth is an Army National Guard officer turned Fox News TV presenter.

Sure he's been in the army, but he has little high-level strategic or managerial experience. And yet he's been announced as the man who will run the entire US military (and their budget of US $800bn) as Secretary of Defense.

To say the Pentagon is shook is an understatement. In fact, Hegseth's been quoted as saying he wants to "radically overhaul" the Pentagon and that "lots of people need to be fired". Why you might ask? Apparently, because there are too many "woke" generals and leaders making the military "effeminate."

………… Consider the silence me screaming. SIR.

The Army Times has reported military officials describing the appointment as "out of the blue."

Apart from the whole *lack of qualifications* for the role, there's one detail I can't let go of: old mate Hegseth doesn't believe in germs.

In a resurfaced clip from 2019, Hegseth told Fox & Friends, "I don't think I've washed my hands for 10 years… I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can't see them, therefore, they're not real."

After backlash to the comments, he said he was "fully joking" but, I am not so sure.

And he's about to go into the business of handshaking.

A vaccine-skeptic tipped to be Health and Human Services secretary.

Ok, this one is not set in stone yet, but it's looking highly likely that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be America's next health secretary which is alarming for a number of reasons.

One: he's a longtime vaccine skeptic, and ultimately an anti-science agenda could lead to a return of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. GREAT.

He says he won't take away vaccines from people who want them, but he will have the power to slow down the approvals process, stir up more misinformation (like the fact he thinks they cause autism, which they don't), and de-fund the science.

There's also a fear he'll go after fluoridated water (something he's threatened), which could mean the return of lots of tooth decay for America. FUN.

His 'slogan' is to "Make America Healthy Again," but health experts are very, very nervous. I should point out, that Kennedy has no background in medicine, science or public health. Sigh.

Elon Musk, in charge of government efficiency.

Yes. The world's richest person, who is busy expanding the commercial space industry, the world of electric vehicles and procreating (he has 12 kids), will be in charge of what Trump is calling the 'Department of Government Efficiency.'

Essentially, the department plans to eviscerate the government itself and "SHUT IT DOWN" as Musk wrote on X, (formerly known as Twitter, which he bought a few years back).

This position will give an already extraordinarily rich human the ability to possibly touch regulatory issues like labor law and environmental protections, lower tax rates and wield power over government agencies that regulate his businesses.

Great. Great. Great.

A completely unqualified Secretary of Homeland Security.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem might not have any experience in anti-terrorism, customs and border enforcement, but she's a Trump loyalist and a big backer of his anti-immigration stance.

So naturally, despite only leading a tiny state for two terms, she will be catapulted into one of the biggest and most important roles in America.

After his win, she posted that "President Trump will deport the most dangerous illegal aliens first — the murderers, rapists, and other criminals that Harris and Biden let into the country. They do not belong here, and we will not let them back in."

Bizarrely the main story doing the rounds about her is the fact she admitted in her memoir to killing her dog, using it as an example to show she is prepared to do anything "difficult, messy and ugly." Take that as you will.

A Project 2025 co-author, as 'border czar.'

Trump keeps telling us he's not involved with the controversial and extremely alarming Project 2025 policy "wish list" created by a prominent right-wing think tank.

But. One of its co-author's, Tom Homan, has been picked by Trump to lead the nation's borders, otherwise known as 'The Border Czar,' which basically means he will be in charge of carrying out the "largest deportation operation in the nation's history."

"They ain't seen shit yet. Wait until 2025," he's been quoted as saying.

"No one is off the table," he claims.

A man who doesn't believe Palestinians exist, as US Ambassador to Israel.

Fox News host and Arkansas Governor Mike Hukabee has been appointed the new US ambassador to Israel.

CNN's KFile has reported him saying "there's no such thing as a Palestinian" and he is very adamant and vocal about his desire for a one-state solution to the conflict in Gaza.

So, that's incredibly concerning, especially as Gaza's death toll nears 44,000, according to the UN.

To be clear, this contradicts longstanding official US support of the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state.

A man who's been investigated for underage sex, as Attorney General.

Matt Gaetz is Trump's pick for Attorney General, a man who the Justice Department spent a year investigating over allegations he engaged in sex with underage girls and paid for their transportation.

We're also confused. This man will be the literal top prosecutor in America, and as AP reports was picked over "more established lawyers" who've long been contenders for the job.

There are no criminal charges against him, but the House Ethics Committee continues to investigate the claims.

Gaetz also played a direct role in the events that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection (a deadly riot), so that's, cool.

He was amongst those who voted to challenge the certification of the election results, later said there was 'no insurrection', reportedly seeking pardons for those involved.

Oh, and he'll be the one overseeing anti-abortion initiatives. A man who thinks the "women at abortion rallies are ugly and overweight, I don't care if they're offended. They're blue-haired and genderless."

A UN critic as envoy to it.

Trump has confirmed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Aka, he's given one of the organisation's most vocal and combative critics a seat at its table.

You'll notice a pattern here, but Stefanik has very little foreign policy experience. But she's built a reputation as a Trump loyalist who hates the UN.

I could go on, but I need a breather.

Why please, do all of Trump's picks for cabinet have such little experience in the area in which they've been given great power?!?!

Basically, Trump is elevating a bunch of "loyalists" with no actual experience into the most influential positions in America.

Many of them also have alarming views, showing us that President Trump's second term is shaping up to be one with an extremist agenda.

I would like it on the record, that there was a spike on Election Day in states won by President Donald Trump for the phrase "how to change my vote," and honestly, I have no words.

Watch this space. Trump is still announcing his upcoming administration, and there are plenty more… interesting candidates in his sights.

