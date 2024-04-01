At the height of his DWTS success, Tristan MacManus was 'destroying' himself with alcohol.

Former Dancing With The Stars judge Tristan MacManus was riding the waves of success, going from strength to strength on screen.

However, his life off-screen looked vastly different, with the father of three admitting to having had a severe drinking problem that would see him consume alcohol until he passed out.

Currently competing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! the 41-year-old told his camp mates that his drinking habits were exacerbated by how unhappy he was.

"I was never aggressive or anything like that, it was just sad drinking," he said.

"I just went out and I just destroyed myself.

"I'd finish the show and you're still on that high anyway but then when everyone came down from that high and went home, I'd just stay out."

Tristan is married to Australian actress Tahyna Tozzi.

He was a professional dancer on DWTS America and Strictly Come Dancing before moving to Sydney with his family.

"A lot of this stuff happened during the heights of my professional career during Dancing With The Stars so things were going quite well," he said.

"I was enjoying myself, it wasn’t that, but it was the negative effect that it was having on me that when it does catch up with you, it can be quite devastating."

The reality star continued: "I do have regrets and I maybe could have done better in my profession as how I did, but I am happy with who I am. I like me and there was a long stage in my life where I didn't.

"You have to go through tough times and when you are going through tough times, you feel as though they are never going to end.

"So the fact that that moment in time for me is a moment in time in my past, I couldn’t be any more grateful for it."

Aside from his dancing credits, Tristan co-hosted Studio 10 with Sarah Harris and Narelda Jacobs for three years until it was axed in late 2023.

Speaking to Confidential, Tristan opened up about suffering two heart attacks, with the first occurring when he was just 26 years old.

The health scare gave the Irish presenter a new outlook on life, who said he is determined to live a fulfilling life with his wife and kids.

"Three strikes and you are out," he said.

"There will always be that fear. I couldn’t think of anything else that would be more scary than not seeing my kids grow up.

"I assumed heart attacks were for people who didn’t look after themselves… obviously it's an uneducated assumption."

