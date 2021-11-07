What really happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, where eight people have died.

At least eight people have died and several others were injured after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in the US state of Texas.

Grammy Award-nominated singer and producer, Travis Scott who is also the partner of Kylie Jenner, was headlining and performing at the time of the incident. He has shared his devastation and is cooperating with authorities.

According to the Houston Police Department this morning, the matter is now under criminal investigation with reports of needle spiking and a stampede.

And as the news breaks that within the death toll, a 14-year-old has died, with a 10-year-old also in a critical condition, there are calls being made for better safety and age restrictions.

Here’s what happened.

What happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the crowd pushed toward the stage around 9:15pm Friday (local time) while Scott was performing on stage.

Reports show the crowd size was approximately 50,000.

As some in the sold-out audience surged toward the stage, people began to fall unconscious, some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical issues, officials told reporters outside the venue.

Minutes later the chaos was declared a “mass casualty incident”.

There are also reports from those in the crowd that security and festival organisers did little to stop the event when members of the crowd were calling directly for help. There is also footage of Seanna Faith talking directly with the festival’s cameraman, who continues to disregard her calls for help.

“I saw the cameraman,” Faith said. “I climbed the platform ladder and pointed [to the crowd], telling him people were dying. He told me to get off the platform. He wouldn’t look in the direction either.”

The aftermath of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference early this morning Australian-time, that investigations are ongoing.

“We will leave no stones unturned. There are a lot of narratives out there right now. We need to make sure we follow the facts and evidence.”

There has also been a development in the case, with the Police Chief confirming there are factual reports of an individual injecting others at the concert.

“We do have a reporting from a security officer, according to the medical staff, that he felt a prick in his neck after trying to restrain a citizen. When he was examined, he fell unconscious. They administered NARCAN, he was revived and the medical staff did notice the prick mark.”

“There were also some individuals that were trampled.”

“This is now a criminal investigation, which is going to involve our Homicide Division, as well as Narcotics,” Police Chief Finner said.

Given the disaster only occurred on Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging people to not speculate, as it is too early to draw conclusions into what exactly happened.

Travis Scott’s reaction to the Astroworld disaster.

Scott released a statement via Twitter saying he will be assisting the Police Department in whatever way he can, while also extending his sympathies to those who have died.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," Scott wrote.

“We are focused on supporting local officials however we can,” Astroworld Festival said in a Twitter message, adding it was cancelling Saturday’s second day of the festival.

Scott himself was born and raised in Houston, Texas.

The victims of the Astroworld Festival.

Mayor Turner confirmed those who have died range in age from 14 to 27, with a further 13 individuals still in hospital. It has also been confirmed that a 10-year-old is in a critical condition.

The death toll includes a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old, Mayor Turner said. One victim’s age was not yet determined.

Given just how young some of the victims are, there are calls being made for better safety and age restrictions at festival events in the US.

For the Astroworld festival there were no age restrictions. Anyone under the age of 14 was allowed to attend, as long as they were supervised by an adult guardian.

Feature Image: Getty + Twitter.