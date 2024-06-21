Astroworld, cheating and a yacht fight: Unravelling the misdeeds of Kardashian-ex Travis Scott.

And there goes yet another arrest for 33-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

The former partner of reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has once again found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The Houston-born artist, known for his chart-topping hits like 'Sicko Mode', has long been making headlines not only for his music but also for his tumultuous personal life, with a string of controversies that have plagued his career.

Scott, who shares two children with Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (Stormi and Aire), has found himself embroiled in a new controversy involving a yacht fight.

On June 20, the rapper was arrested in Miami for disorderly conduct and trespassing after allegedly getting into a dispute with the crew of a yacht.

A timeline of Travis Scott's controversies.

From allegedly encouraging fans to rush the stage at his concerts to being sued for inciting a crowd surge, join us as we take a deep dive into the rapper's troubled past and unravel the timeline of his misdeeds.

2024: A yacht incident.

Travis Scott's latest brush with the law occurred on June 20, when he was arrested in Miami for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Per TMZ, cops came to Miami marina to deal with a fight on one of the boats. The report states that Scott was found arguing with the occupants of a yacht, and started yelling obscenities when police attempted to escort him elsewhere.

The outlet says that Scott left the premises only to return again five minutes later, but officers were still on the scene.

They say he was erratic and so they arrested him, noting a "strong sense of alcohol" on his breath. He was detained under his real name Jacques Bermon Webster.

"Mr Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding," a legal representative told TMZ.

"There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."

2023: Assault allegations at Nebula Nightclub.

In March 2023, Scott found himself in trouble when he was accused of assaulting a sound technician at Nebula, a nightclub in New York City.

The technician, identified only as Mark, asked Scott to lower the music as it was too loud for the venue's size.

Scott allegedly responded by punching Mark in the head, resulting in the need for medical attention. The rapper also allegedly damaged $12,000 worth of sound equipment before leaving the premises, per Rolling Stone.

His rep said, "As anyone with common sense can see, the video that shows Travis DJ'ing in Nebula proves that the incident was nothing.

"All it shows is that Travis's performance was disrupted by someone aggressively in his personal space."

2023: Travis splits from Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner first started seeing Travis Scott in 2017. They welcomed their first child Stormi in 2018 but took a break from dating in 2019 amid cheating rumours.

They rekindled in 2020 and Kylie was pregnant again in 2021, giving birth to her second child, Aire in 2022.

However, in 2023, the couple went their separate ways, with cheating rumours having wracked their relationship throughout the year of their youngest child's birth.

2022: Cheating rumours, again…

In 2022, Scott went on Instagram to hit back at resurfaced rumours of an affair with social media model Rojean Kar, who he had previously been linked to in 2019.

In October 2022, he said, "It's a lot of weird sh*t going on," he wrote. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set.

"I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

The model responded to his claims, writing, "Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f*cking everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on."

She claimed to have spent Valentine's Day with the singer, sharing, "Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f**kng night. The whole f**king city sees it."

Scott later uploaded an image of a table of February 14, writing, "If you wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me", but later deleted it.

2021: 10 people die in a second crowd surge at Astroworld.

The most tragic incident in Scott's controversial career occurred on November 5, 2021, during his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

A massive crowd surge resulted in the deaths of 10 attendees, ranging in age from 9 to 27, and injuries to hundreds more.

The event was the deadliest American concert since a 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

Per the LA Times, Scott and organisers claimed not to notice at first but later in the set he was heard saying, "There's an ambulance in the crowd."

Scott continued performing for over an hour despite the unfolding chaos, leading to widespread criticism and multiple lawsuits.

Despite the horrific circumstances, a Houston grand jury chose not to indict the rapper for a criminal trial.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer said, "He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt." He added that the decision was "a great relief".

November 2019: The first crowd surge at Astroworld.

Even before the deadly 2021 incident, Scott's Astroworld Festival had a history of dangerous crowd behaviour.

In 2019, three people were trampled and injured as fans rushed to enter the event compound, per Fox News.

October 2019: Cheating rumours surge.

In 2019, Scott faced the first round of cheating rumours regarding his alleged relationship with Rojean Kar.

At the time, Kar and a source close to Scott both denied the rumours.

2017: Scott sued over crowd surge in Manhattan.

The atmosphere at his concerts was once again in the firing line in 2017 when Scott and the organisers of his concert at Terminal 5 in Manhattan were sued by a fan who fell from a balcony and was dragged on stage.

The fan, who was paralysed in the incident, blamed the fall on a crowd surge encouraged by Scott.

Green told the NY Post, "I fell and hit the floor. Before I knew it, I was surrounded by security guards, who scooped me up."

He added, "Travis Scott was yelling at his security guards to bring me to the stage. They didn't put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything, they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around. Then they dropped me in front of the stage."

2017: Arrested in Arkansas for similar behaviour.

That same year, Scott was arrested for disorderly conduct and inciting a riot after a performance in Northwest Arkansas.

Police alleged Scott "encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols." As a result, people were injured.

While two charges were dismissed, he pled guilty to disorderly conduct and paid around USD $7,000 (approx. AUD $10,500) to two injured people, per the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

2015: Arrested at Lollapalooza for encouraging disorderly conduct.

Scott's reckless behaviour at concerts dates back to 2015 when he was charged and arrested for disorderly conduct at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

The rapper allegedly encouraged concertgoers to ignore security and rush the stage, setting a dangerous precedent for his future performances, per ABC Chicago.

