They always find a way to blame Taylor Swift.

Once again, Taylor Swift is to answer for what's going on with her boyfriend Travis Kelce — even when it comes to his own career, apparently. I know, make it make sense.

It's not the first time that Swift has been held accountable for things going on in her partner's life, and let's be real, it probably won't be the last. But this most recent accusation seems doubly absurd. This time, it seems they're also body shaming Travis Kelce for being happy and in love with his partner.

Watch Travis Kelce in the new Pepsi commercial. Article continue after video.

In a recent episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, ESPN's Todd McShay brought up Kelce's recent performance in the NFL and — rather unnecessarily, in my humble opinion — also brought Swift into the conversation.

"Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it's like, 'Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?'" McShay began.

Referring to Kelce and Swift attending the US Open after a recent Chiefs' game, McShay voiced his disapproval of Kelce's off-field plans. You know, his personal life.

He continued, "That he's been partying all offseason? He's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world, that he's drinking, going to the U.S. Open."

Following the Kansas Chiefs Super Bowl win in February, Kelce has been seen out and about with Swift on several occasions, including attending her Eras tour — he even appeared on stage at one point.

"I want you to take a picture [of Kelce] from pre-season 2022 and then take a picture pre-season 2024; they're barely the same human being," he continued. "Here's the thing, bottom line with Kelce: The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not. Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, but he's not the same guy right now."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen during the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships. Image: Getty

McShay, however, clarified he did not think it was any fault of Swift's, but rather to do with Kelce's off-field antics.

"I'm not blaming it on Taylor Swift, I'm not blaming anything, all I'm saying is when you win two Super Bowls, you got that whole tour that happens after the Super Bowl. He's the most commercialised guy, there's no one else doing more commercials, I don't think, in the league; he and Mahomes are up there, I think Kelce's doing more commercials and things; he's been at more events, doing more things socially. It's impossible to carry that schedule and still put in the same amount of time for football."

But while McShay was clear that he was not pinning blame on Swift, others were quick to jump on her as the reason why Kelce is unfocused and underperforming. And the comments are scathing.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens. Image: Getty

One user commented on Kelce's Instagram, "Travis placed Taylor and advertisement money ahead of football this year and it shows. He's out of shape."

Another agreed, writing, "Taylor ruined your career, you don't even know how to play football anymore."

And the onslaught of hate comes as no surprise.

Despite Kelce's less-than-desirable performances on the field recently, it is an age-old phenomena to blame an athlete's downfalls on their female partners and accuse them of negative influence.

And Taylor Swift is just the most recent recipient of this ridiculous commentary.

Feature image: Getty.