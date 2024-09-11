Five years ago, Travis Kelce's publicist told us he had set up multiple PR relationships.

It's a fun time to be a celebrity conspiracist right now.

Hot off the heels of a bizarre breakup contract between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being mysteriously posted online, the couple have been flaunting their relationship like nobody's business: popping up for date nights, a wedding and the US Open.

The 'breakup contract' was branded with the letterhead for Kelce's PR representative, Full Scope Public Relations, which led the agency to vehemently deny the legitimacy of the document.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency," Full Scope PR said in a statement.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

Considering the document titled 'Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift' first popped up on Reddit, it's hardly surprising that this might not be a legit breakup contract.

But it got us thinking: does such a thing exist and do celebrities actually agree to PR relationships?

Listen to The Spill's hosts discuss Taylor and Travis' recent antics. Post continues after podcast.

In an episode of The Quicky from 2019, Gemma Bath investigated "PR romance or PR-mances" by speaking to umm, Travis Kelce's current publicist, Jack Ketosyan. Fancy that!

So what did this man have to say about PR romances? A lot, actually!

Ketosyan says he's set up two fauxmances before in order to get his clients extra press. "It was more of a mutual agreement between the agents," he said.

"We had a male who had a movie coming out that was getting a lot of bad reviews. They wanted to take the negativity from the movie away and make it more about him so we found him a girl, a one-year deal. He finished off the press and a little bit after that they went their separate ways. She did not want to do a two-year deal."

Ketosyan said that the relationship also boosted the woman's career.

"She got a huge career out of it, she benefitted by becoming a household name."

The publicist said the warning signs for a PR-mance were if a "high profile male was dating a female who was not high profile and then all of a sudden overnight, they are the most talked about girl in Hollywood… it's such a career boost for a female.

"It's more common on the male side of it than the female side of it," he said.

In the case of gay male celebrities who years ago felt the need to keep their sexuality a secret, these fauxmances would come in especially handy, Ketosyan said.

"It was much more common in the male world back in the day but times have changed. It still happens but a lot has changed."

Travis and Taylor have constantly been plagued by rumours they're in a PR relationship. Image: Getty.

These days, he says that PR-mances have a different agenda. "It's more about hype of it. It's about selling tickets to a concert, it's about getting to sell tickets to a movie," he said.

All of this, of course, was clearly not in reference to Taylor and Travis, who in 2019 hadn't even met yet.

Jack previously worked for PMK-BNC talent agency, which represents the likes of Cameron Diaz, Carrie Underwood and Jameela Jamil. During the chat with The Quicky, he didn't specify who he was referring to when discussing the two PR relationships he previously set up.

But it's hardly shocking that this sort of thing goes down behind the scenes in the dark corners of a publicist's office.

In the early '00s, these sorts of publicity stunts were common — especially among reality stars. The bizarre short-lived relationships between Nick Lachey and Kim Kardashian, along with Nicole Richie and Brody Jenner, were later proven by the celebrities themselves to be a big ol' PR stunt.

It's even more acceptable for content creators on YouTube and TikTok who often start fauxmances to gain followers with proven success. YouTubers Jake Paul and Erika Costell faked a whole damn marriage. Paul then had another PR marriage with Tana Mongeau.

Now that's (pardon the pun) commitment.

