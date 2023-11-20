Every detail Travis Kelce just spilled about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Gather, Swifties. Because our boyfriend Travis Kelce has just given his first magazine interview about dating Taylor Swift, and we're going to need to dissect every tiny little detail.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star spoke about everything from falling in love with one of the biggest superstars in the world to learning how to handle all the newfound attention and the glaring spotlight that comes with it.

Y'know. Just really standard kinda stuff.

Here are 5 things we learned from the interview.

1. He's still learning how to handle the attention.

You don't have to be a Taylor Swift fan to know that there's a pretty (very) big (enormous) spotlight that comes with dating the star, and as Kelce told WSJ — he's still learning how to handle it.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them .... I've never dealt with it," Kelce told writer J.R. Moehringer.

"But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it.... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life.

"When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

2. His friends and family are nervous.

As for his family and friends, Kelce said they're more nervous than he is about his new romance with Taylor Swift and — just like all of us — are really keen for things to pan out.

He told WSJ his closest circle keeps insisting he doesn't "f**k this up" — and honestly no pressure but, same.

3. He's always been a Swiftie.

Kelce also told WSJ that long before meeting Taylor, he was actually a fan of her music. Cute!

He said, "She writes catchy jingles."

She does! She really does.

"'Blank Space' was one I wanted to hear live for sure. I could make a bad guy good for the weekend. That's a helluva line!"

"I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

4. He's a family guy.

Surprising? Nah. Really bloody nice to hear? You betcha. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he said, sharing that he and Swift share similar values when it comes to family and work.

"Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

And okay but did someone say perfect fit?

5. His mum is a Taylor Swift fan.

Fact: There's no such thing as a good Kelce interview without mamma Kelce.

Along with sharing that Travis and his older brother (note: also an NFL player) used to eat whole chickens for dinner (?), she also touched on her love for Taylor Swift, sharing how happy the superstar had made her son.

"I can tell you this," she said. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

We'll just be over here crying xx

Feature image: Gregory Harris for WSJ. Magazine/Getty/Canva.