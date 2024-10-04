'I've never understood Travis Kelce's appeal. Then I watched him act.'

Travis Kelce is many things: NFL player, bucket hat wearer, podcast host, and most importantly, Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

He can now add 'actor' to his resume.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end just made his television debut on Ryan Murphy's new horror anthology Grotesquerie, acting opposite the Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts, no less!

The pivot from very famous boyfriend to actor was one that was encouraged by Taylor Swift.

"The only thing that [Kelce and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Ryan Murphy told E! News.

And 'try it', Travis did.

Popping up in episode four, Kelce plays Ed Laclan, a hospital orderly who crosses paths with Nash-Betts' detective Lois as she's lighting up her cigarette.

Ed then helps Lois break out of hospital, where she's being held by police in a weird dream-like sequence (which is much of the show).

Watch the scene for yourself below:

Not me blushing from the cuteness of Travis saying 'ciggy break'.

I've just got to say it: he's not half bad. He's not going to steal Niecy's Emmy any time soon, but there's no denying he's charming as hell.

There is something indescribable about him, as The Cut noted, he has "a certain je ne sais quoi in front of the camera that simply can't be taught."

This won't be new information to the people who already have crushes on Kelce — I'm well aware he's the subject of much internet thirst — but I've got to admit, I've never understood the appeal.

I'm not against him dating Swift, per say. She's a grown woman who can live her own grown life, but I just couldn't relate to all the people saying he was her perfect match.

He's handsome, that's a fact. But I always found him a little too loud and cringe to fully enrapture me, and yes I'm absolutely talking about the time he sang 'Viva Las Vegas' at the Super Bowl for no apparent reason.

Watch the moment Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun. Post continued after video.

But after watching him in Grotesquerie… hot damn!

He's got an X-factor. Taylor Swift, I get it now.

It's suggested that the character he plays in the series is some type of illusion or something Lois had conjured in her mind. The casting of Kelce in such a role lands perfectly because there is a mysticism around this man.

There's a sparkle in his eye. Every second he was on screen, I became more entranced.

The episode ends with the Travis and Niecy jumping in a getaway car (Swifties are screaming) to make their escape from the hospital.

It's so cute, I can't handle it.

I CANNOT STOP KICKING MY FEET.

The show's creator Ryan Murphy is known for keeping the stars of his shows in the family — casting them in multiple projects.

Hopefully this is the beginning of a beautiful career for Kelce, alongside that little sports game he plays.

Feature image: Getty/Disney+.