News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

travel

The viral Twitter photo that proves all parents going on holiday are the exact same.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to parents going on holiday, ‘wholesome’ is definitely not a word that springs to mind.

Everyone’s parents tend to pack their bags a week in advance, and make sure they have at least a 10 hour wait at the airport before their flight just in case there’s a bit more traffic than usual.

So when Twitter user @vishnu_somebody tweeted a photo of his parents sitting with their bags packed to go to the airport hours early, everyone could relate. 

“My parents at 10:33am for a flight at 3:10pm,” he wrote, with a photo of his parents fully packed sitting at the table.

And with over 40,000 likes and 14,000 retweets, it’s safe to say that all our parents are the exact same.

Naturally, the people of Twitter shared that their parents, too, are super organised when they’re travelling.

Yep, it’s confirmed, all our parents are THE SAME PEOPLE. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Tags: holiday-2 , travel , tweets , twitter

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Rush 2 years ago

Not just my parents... me too! My husband laughs at me for being packed three days before I go anywhere, but who wants to be rushing around at the last minute, that’s how you forget stuff.

random dude au 2 years ago

Consider it a trial period Rush and leave it to the last day, what you forget exemplifies what you don't need.

Yep, I'm going full on Zen Master on this.

Rush 2 years ago

Never going to happen. It will be lists and checks and early packing forever!

MORE COMMENTS