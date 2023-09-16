'My travel prep beauty routine can sometimes be just as expensive as the holiday itself.'

In the golden age of using social media to brag about your vacation, the stakes feel high for some.

In reality, our posts and the thoughts behind them are quite meticulous. But it comes at a cost. A literal cost.

These days people are shelling out the big bucks in preparation for their holiday even before they've stepped foot on the plane. It's all about making sure you look and feel your best while vacationing. Hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars are being spent to pluck, wax, trim and polish every surface on the human body to make sure one is camera-ready at any moment.

And then there's the matter of your holiday wardrobe.

Watch: Horoscopes at the airport. Post continues below.

If you think it's totally outrageous to place such importance on priming your mind, body, soul and wardrobe just to take some nice pictures on holidays - fair.

But feeling fabulous while on holiday is something lots of us enjoy, including myself.

Over on TikTok Katherine Denton has gone somewhat viral after posting her travel prep for her six-week jaunt in Europe. Among her prep was getting Botox, picking up new luggage, arm waxing, some new wardrobe items which she gets tailored, a facial, a haircut, laser on her legs, eyebrow tinting and topped off with a mani/pedi.

She captioned it with: "I never said I was low maintenance."

Now I have to say, I feel somewhat reassured after watching her video. While Katherine's holiday prep stretches beyond my budget, the sentiment remains - a lot of effort has gone into getting ready for a vacation.

So to put my money where my mouth is so to speak, here's a little breakdown of what I spend before jetting off on a holiday... and I never said I was low maintenance either.

Routines ahead of a holiday.

I get a haircut and colour one day before travel so that my hair is looking fresh and those pesky greys are banished for as long as possible - $350.

Next is a spray tan for that golden, sun-safe glow from the best in the biz Beach St Tan in Paddington, Sydney - $50.

I clock some serious miles on the hoofs when I go travelling, so I always get some new footwear that also looks chic in pictures, which is why I love Arizona Love sandals - $150.

For some reason my skin goes coco loco when I travel so I tend to pop into my local department store to get a haul of makeup and skincare - $300.

I'm sorry but it is absolutely essential that I get some new clothes, which will most likely include a cute little linen set, some new swimmers and a dress or two for evening sunset pics - $500.

I'm a creature of habit and I just know I'll need some additional snacks for the plane and the crusty airport sandwiches just don't sit well in my tummy. So off to the store I will go to stock up on a variety of goodies - $100.

Total: $1450.

To be fair, some of my domestic trips have been cheaper or the same price as that pre-holiday routine... Just to make sure I'm not the only person being real about the effort behind the scenes, I decided to ask around the office for some backup.

Eliza Sorman Nilsson, Mamamia's Editor-In-Chief.

I'd buy an outfit for the plane like a tracksuit or a comfy short twin set and fluffy slippers - $200.

I'd do some Botox two weeks out - $370.

Definitely would get my nails done - $60.

Probably would need to organise some nice dresses for dinners while on holiday - $400.

I'd be needing a new book or some new reading material - $20.

I dye my own hair at home, which is a good savey, so I'd buy a new hair dye packet and get to work on that $30.

Boring but important admin such as travel insurance - $100.

Total: $1110.

Isabella Ross, Mamamia's Senior News Writer.

One of the first things I do before a trip is get my eyelashes done. This includes a 'perm' if you will which is more commonly referred to as a lash lift. I then at the same time also get a tint. This way my lashes are lifted, it looks like I'm wearing mascara because of how dark they are from the dye - and it means less fuss while on holiday - $100.

I also tend to get a simple manicure and pedicure - nothing too bright or dark so it won't show if it happens to chip. Even getting a simple beige or soft pink set can set you back a fair bit. But I love how it looks and it gets me in holiday mode - $80.

Next we have a holiday wardrobe. Now I'm someone who pretty much exclusively shops at op shops... I'd say about 80 per cent of my wardrobe is second-hand. But swimwear is the main thing I prefer to buy new, so a new one-piece and maybe even a fun bikini would have to be purchased - $300.

Total: $480

Shannen Findlay, Mamamia's Content Producer.

I love getting a Keratin treatment on my hair. It makes it far easier to manage, and the shine is so so good! It is a bit exxy though - $300.

I also box-dye my hair and swear by the Clairol Nice 'n Easy Permanent Hair Colour - $10.

I'm a big makeup girly, and so before a trip, I like to splurge on some fun makeup products like a new blush or warm-toned eyeshadow palette - $100.

Total: $410.

While it seems like my travel prep routine has blown out in comparison to others, it's all part of getting excited and ready for a fun holiday ahead. But what's for sure is this - I better start saving now for next year's travel plans!

Feature Image: Supplied/TikTok.