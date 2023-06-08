Kylee slipped while on holiday in Thailand, causing a serious brain injury. Travel insurance won't cover it.

Kylee Enwright's family are in the midst of a living nightmare.

On May 27, Kylee and her husband Paul went on a holiday to Phuket, Thailand. It's a familiar travel destination for them, and they were looking forward to a much-needed break.

On their first full day, Kylee and Paul were having some drinks at the resort's pool bar before deciding to go back to their room to get ready for dinner.

Kylee told her husband she needed to go to the bathroom first, and on the way back to meet him, she accidentally walked off a retaining wall where there were no steps.

CCTV footage shows the 43-year-old had approached the wall expecting there to be steps that led down from the deck, only to lose her footing, falling face-first into the pavement below.

She was immediately knocked unconscious, blood pooling around her.

Now more than a week on, Kylee remains in a critical condition.

Her family are desperate to get her back to Australia where she would receive better medical care, but the Enwright's have been told their travel insurance won't help them.

Watch: Kylee Enwright's story. Post continues below.