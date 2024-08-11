The true story behind M. Night Shyamalan and Josh Hartnett's new movie, Trap.

Whether you're yet to see Trap, the new M. Night Shyamalan movie starring quintessential '90s heart-throb Josh Harnett (still swooning, 26 years after The Faculty but anyway), or it's on your watch-list, you've probably heard a little rumour going around that it's based on a true story.

Which, if you've seen the trailer and know the premise, is... kind of wild. I mean, it's about a serial killer at a massive pop concert, which is, frankly, terrifying if true. Throw a little father-daughter outing into the mix and you start to hope this isn't based on factual events.

Well, prepare to have your hopes dashed, friend. Sigh.

Watch the trailer for Trap. Post continues below.

What is Trap about?

Starring aforementioned total babe Hartnett as devoted #girldad Cooper, M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller kicks off with the DILF respectable gentleman taking his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to see her favourite pop star, Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan's actual daughter, Saleka), live in concert.

It's giving Taylor Swift Eras Tour and we're all having happy mems (except for me, because I didn't get tickets, but ANYway).

Things quickly turn as Cooper realises the concert is actually a cover for a major police operation aimed at catching a notorious serial killer known as 'The Butcher'. And if you've seen the trailer, you'll already know perfectly well and this won't be a spoiler for you that (gasp!) Cooper is actually the killer they're after omgosh!

As we've all come to expect from Shyamalan, the film is packed with loads of suspense, unexpected twists, and a hugely gripping storyline — but the wildest part is that it's based on fact.

Well. Sort of.

Is Trap based on a true story?

Yes, this really happened (kinda).

In 1985, police in Washington, DC embarked on a real-life sting operation called 'Operation Flagship'. It was part of a bigger effort by the US Marshals Service to catch fugitives who had been evading justice for various crimes, from robbery to drug offenses (no-one for serial killing, as far as I can tell though).

And honestly it's... kind of genius, if I may be so bold?

Basically, the clever heads behind the whole operation kicked off by creating a fake sports network called Flagship International Sports Television. They then sent out invitations to more than 3,000 wanted individuals, promising free tickets to a sold-out NFL game between two well-known American football teams, along with a chance to win Super Bowl tickets.

On the day of the operation, the supposed "winners" were also invited to a pre-game brunch at the Washington Convention Center. And who doesn't love brunch, right? (Actually, I know one person who hates brunch, but that's beside the point.)

And the police. Were. Everywhere. In disguise, of course, because they didn't want to scare the fugitives off.

They dressed as maintenance crew, mascots, ushers and other event staff. Female officers even posed as cheerleaders to frisk attendees for weapons, confiscating two guns in the process. And the offenders had no idea that as they were being checked in by 'event staff' (AKA undercover US Marshals), they were having their identities confirmed upon arrival.

See? Low-key genius, right?!

At a pre-planned moment, the master of ceremonies, Louie McKinney, announced a "surprise"... Which was the cue for heavily armed SWAT officers to storm the venue and arrest the fugitives.

The whole operation was a resounding success, resulting in the arrest of 101 individuals, making it one of the largest mass arrests in US history. And apparently it was so convincing that some of the fugitives were still confused after their arrests, asking if they could still stay and watch the game.

It was a no on that one, FYI.

How much of Trap is true, then?

Look, it's fair to say Trap is loosely based on real-life events, but it's not a play-by-play. Obviously. That would be... eh, somewhat interesting? But it's hardly Hollywood thriller material. We can expect Shyamalan to bring his trademark twists, turns and ~horrorrrrr~ to make this version of events — which he referred to as "very scary and Hitchcockian" — so much wilder than the original.

Speaking about using Operation Flagship as inspo for the movie, Shyamalan told Empire magazine, "It was hilarious. The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny."

And if "twisted and funny" isn't the perfect way to sum up Shyamalan's approach to cinema...

As for whether or not Shyamalan's Butcher gets caught like the OGs (or... gets a free brunch?), well — you'll have to watch it and see.

But guys, come on. This is M. Night Shyamalan. Do you really think he's going to tie it off with the serial killer arrested and a happily ever after? Especially considering his original pitch was: "What if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?"

*shudders*

Feature Image: Warner Bros.

Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. Follow her on Instagram for more.