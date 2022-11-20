For 17 years, Tracy Grimshaw has occupied our TV screens as host of popular Channel Nine news program A Current Affair.

The award-winning journalist, who has been in the media and entertainment industry for 40 years, has been at the forefront of some of Australia's most confronting news stories.

But earlier this year, the TV veteran made headlines herself when she announced she would be leaving the desk of A Current Affair - and television in general.

Watch: Tracy Grimshaw announces she is leaving A Current Affair. Story continues below.

"It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you rubbish, I want you to know it’s been my decision alone and I’m not being shoved out the door by the boys' club because I’m too old," she said. "I’m not too old, I’m just a bit tired."

Her career started as a humble news reporter at Channel Nine in 1981 before she began presenting 9News day bulletins four years later.

Tracy Grimshaw presenting National Nine Morning News in 1989. Image: Channel Nine.

After finding success, she began co-hosting the Midday Show with David Reyne in 1995. Eventually, Grimshaw had a long and successful stint on The Today Show, spanning all the way from 1996 until 2006.

But it was A Current Affair where she felt most at home for more than 17 years.

"I feel like I know ACA viewers," she told Sunday Life. "I grew up watching A Current Affair. I feel like where I grew up is sort of ACA homeland. I feel like I know who they are. And I feel like they know who I am."

During her tenure, she sat with people from all walks of life - from politicians and everyday Aussies to citizen heroes and celebrities.

Her work there would earn her a Walkley Award in 2009 for her broadcast and online interviewing.

Tracy Grimshaw on the Today show. Image: Channel Nine.

Despite being told her career would be over by 40, she surpassed that milestone over two decades ago. But that didn't mean she didn't believe them as a young cadet journalist hoping to soak up the wisdom around her.

"... I listened," she explained. "I have a fair amount of chutzpah, but I wasn’t going to think I knew better. Forty seemed pretty old to me."

Her career excelled due to her hard work and tenacious effort. She made mistakes, she said, but she learnt quickly. Eventually, Grimshaw was knocking down barriers she didn't even realise were up for women.

That often meant though that she was the only woman.

"There just weren’t any [women]. I didn’t know who to model myself on," she explained. "When I started reading news, I modelled myself on [Canadian anchorman] Peter Jennings. I loved his style. I loved his modulation. But there’s not been a lot of cotton wool, nor a lot of mentoring."

Since Grimshaw began her career, the world of broadcast journalism has changed significantly. Especially when it comes to how many women are now at the forefront.

That change is exactly why she doesn't want women to be afraid of pursuing the industry for themselves.

"I think there are a lot of people who want to continue a dialogue that television is oppressive to women and brutal to women," she said. "I think that disempowers young women. I know how far we’ve come. It’s not perfect; nothing’s perfect.

"But television is not this brutal place that chews women up and spits them out. There’s work to be done, but for the most part, it is a land of opportunity."

The world of TV is no longer just for men, and Grimshaw has not only seen the change herself - she's spearheaded it.

"We’re not set decorations any more," she said. "You don’t have to be the prettiest, or the youngest, or the best dressed, or any of those things any more."

On November 24, Tracy Grimshaw will host A Current Affair for the last time.

Feature Image: Nine/Mamamia.