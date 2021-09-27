"I never felt good enough or smart enough": 9 signs you were raised by a toxic parent.

When it comes to your relationship with your parents - it's not a one-size-fits-all kinda thing. Every single person is different. And it's complex. Goodness, it is.

Whether it's the way your parents express love and affection, how they resolve conflicts or simply the kind of morals or values they uphold - every family has its own unique approach.

However, when it comes to the dynamic between a parent and a child, there's a line that can be crossed. There's a certain point where the relationship isn't just considered 'different' - it's considered toxic.

According to Psychology Today, emotionally toxic parenting behaviours typically revolve around parents not treating their children with respect as individuals. These kinds of actions are characterised by a parent who won’t compromise, take responsibility for their behaviour, or apologise.

Sounds familiar?

While some of these behaviours are more subtle than others, they're all pretty good indicators of a parent's total lack of respect for their child's feelings.

Here, are nine signs you have a toxic relationship with your parents.

1. They criticise or compare you.

"My dad intensely favoured my brother when we were growing up - he still does. My brother was supported academically and in sport and I was left to my own devices. He was a high achiever, and I felt... 'just there'. I never felt good enough or smart enough. He very rarely watched me play sport on the weekend, rather choosing to watch my brother. He wouldn't teach me to drive, and he would laugh at me if I said I wanted to try a sport or apply for university.

"My dad is still like this with me and my brother today - my brother has a family, his own home, a good job, probably lots of savings, asks dad for advice on absolutely everything. I am seen as the black sheep - often put down for my views and opinions because they don't align with either of them.