Tori Johnson's mother slams police over their handling of the Lindt cafe siege.

The mother of Lindt cafe siege victim Tori Johnson has slammed NSW police’s handling of the incident and its criticism of the resulting inquest.

Officers stormed the Martin Place premises in the early hours of December 16, 2014, after Johnson, 34, was shot dead at point-blank range by lone gunman Man Haron Monis following a 17-hour standoff.

“This gentle soul HAD to die before police would enter the Lindt Cafe to rescue anyone,” Johnson’s mother, Rosie Connellan, wrote on Facebook.

“It’s a national disgrace.”

State Coroner Michael Barnes is due to release his findings today following an 18-month inquest into the incident; an inquest the NSW Police Association yesterday dismissed as "a public witch-hunt".

NSWPA's Tony King wrote in The Daily Telegraph that "...instead of scrutiny, police officers were subjected to what can only be described as a media circus.

"Instead of a sober inquisitorial process it descended into an adversarial attack and instead of a search for the truth we witnessed taxpayer funded lawyers on a frolic, cross-examining police officers as if they were on trial."