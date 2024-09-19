The 10 nail trends you'll be seeing everywhere this spring.

Whoever says getting a manicure is a relaxing task clearly hasn't spent 10 minutes panic-flipping through a heavy keychain of acrylic swatches trying to decide whether to settle on one of the 50 shades of red in front of them or one of the full-on artistic masterpieces they have saved on Pinterest.

And that's not even to mention having to decide between getting SNS, gel, Bio Sculpture, BIAB or natural.

But if the thought of giving your nails a refresh in time for spring is already stressing you out, you'll be glad to know we've got your back.

Fresha — the world's top beauty and wellness booking marketplace — heavily analysed Pinterest Australasia nail statistics to find out exactly what colours and patterns were trending and emerging in time for the warmer months.

So, what can we expect to see?

To save you from your next panic session next time you hear the words "pick a colour", below are the top 10 nail trends predicted to be everywhere this season.

Save, screenshot and stress less.

Top 10 Spring Nail Trends of 2024.

Pastel ombre.

Image: Pinterest.

Pastel shades are very demure, very mindful and very cutesy, which is why a pastel ombre style is predicted to be the most popular nail trend this spring. The Fresha statistics found a whopping 400 per cent increase in searches over the past month and a 100 per cent yearly growth.

To achieve this aesthetic, stick to a single ombre for all ten fingers in a baby pink, light blue, mint green, pale yellow or lavender, or mix and match as many pastels as you want for a more colourful look.

2. Butterfly wings.

Butterfly wings took second place with a 500 per cent monthly increase and a 120 per cent yearly increase.

Image: Pinterest.

You don't need to get butterflies on every finger, either. A huge trend is favouring an accent nail, with the design on a specific nail (or split across two), leaving the other nails in a neutral solid colour like a pale pink or nude. Again, very demure and very cutesy.

3. Metallic accents.

The emergence of warmer weather doesn't mean you have to forego bolder colours for muted hues and designs (read: pastels). This can be seen in the rise of metallic accent nails, which swooped in at third place. The popular nail trend saw a 400 per cent surge in searches over the past month and a 110 per cent yearly growth.

Image: Pinterest.

Maximalists can go all out with silver nails and gems, or it can be achieved minimally with thin French tips in shades like gold, silver, rose gold, copper and chrome. Or, pops of metallic studs can be mindfully placed on several fingers for a three-dimensional take.

4. Floral accents.

Image: Pinterest.

No spring nail trend roundup would be complete without mentioning floral accents. This trend saw a 300 per cent rise in searches over the past month.

Picture hand painted dainty tulips, peonies and poppies or retro daisies with pops of pinks, lavender, yellows, peaches and mint greens. You can even pair floral designs with French tips for an extra dreamy look.

5. Abstract pastel art.

Image: Pinterest.

Swirls, lines, dots, squiggles, paint splatters and abstract brushwork in fresh pastels saw a 280 per cent increase over the past month. This is a highly personalised look, allowing you to stick to one design for all ten fingers or mix an assortment of abstract patterns.

6. Matte neon tips.

Image: Pinterest.

The classic French tip is often associated with the clean-girl minimal aesthetic but the matte neon tip nail trend completely flips this upside down.

This trend combines bold, bright neon colours at the tip (hello, electric pink, lime green, bright orange and fluorescent yellow) with a smooth, matte finish.

7. Glitter gradient.

Image: Pinterest.

Just like an ombre gradient, this effect follows the same fading but with a sparkling finish over a neutral colour. Go bold with heavy gold or for a more subtle look, opt for soft pink or rose gold sparkles that complement your skin tone.

8. Minimalist greenery

Image: Pinterest.

For a different take on the typical spring florals, minimalist nature-inspired designs like petite leaves and vines will be a huge hit this year. These are often painted against a sheer back colour, like a beige, nude or light pink, to create an understated and calming look.

9. Daisy chains.

Image: Pinterest.

Daisy chains are another nature-inspired aesthetic that echoes the whimsical and feminine vibe of spring. It refers to delicate daisy followers joined together in a chain-link design across one or more nails. The flowers are often painted with white petals and a pale yellow centre but you could experiment with more vibrant colours or other pastels.

10. Earthy tones.

Image: Pinterest.

If you're someone who always sticks to solid baby pink or red nails, spring might be the perfect time to experiment with earthy muted tones inspired by natural elements like sand, foliage and soil.

Choose colours such as terracotta, olive green, deep browns, burnt orange and soft neutrals on all ten fingers for a simple and elegant look.

Image: Pinterest.

Which nail trend is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.