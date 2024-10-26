'I'm a luxury travel planner. These are the 10 best destinations you've never heard of.'

I'm a luxury travel planner for high-net-worth individuals.

I spend much of my time meticulously researching and visiting places that I think will suit the needs and requirements of my clients. I often get asked where, in my opinion, the best and most unusual destinations are — the ones that have few tourists and lots of privacy.

This is obviously very subjective, as it depends on what you like to do and see. But I've been lucky enough to visit some of the most amazing places in the world through my work with Portmanteau Travel. They're all rather off the beaten track, and you may very well not have heard of some of them! Here are my 'Top 10' destinations.

Fogo Island, Canada.

Stunningly rugged and windswept, Fogo Island is off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, with a rich fishing and cultural heritage.

Amazingly, it is the only place in the world that has seven distinct seasons: Winter, Pack Ice, Spring, Trap Berth, Summer, Berry and Late Fall. With beautiful hiking trails, whale watching, rich folklore, charming communities, puffins and incredibly delicious dining, this is for the nature lovers.

There's skating and sledding, glaciers and icebergs, polar bears and seals, berry picking, fine dining and even boat trips in the few summer weeks.

Image: iStock.

If you're looking for accommodation to match your once in a lifetime trip, Fogo Island Inn is the place to stay.

Aside from the hotel's superb architecture, this is a unique and luxurious stay that will make you feel as though you're standing on the edge of the earth. It also works to support the locals by funding sustainable, economic enterprises and by running authentic tours that allow guests to experience the island through the eyes of its residents.

Wakatobi, Indonesia.

Home to the most beautiful reef in the world, this private island can only be reached by the resort's private charter flight from Bali. The owners of the island have invested in 17 local villages to secure the long-term protection of over 25kms of pristine coral reef, and their work has certainly paid off.

The stunning dive resort is dedicated to conservation, and makes for the perfect location for anyone seeking a remarkable coral reef experience that's coupled with exemplary hospitality and luxury — The staff-to-guest ratio is 10-to-one! Meanwhile, the (all included) cuisine is exceptional and the cocktails are divine.

Wakatobi is also perfect for families. The staff will take beautiful care of any young children — all day if needed. And for family fun, the snorkelling is superb. There are also options to go kitesurfing, stand up paddle-boarding, birdwatching, or even indulge in a massage.

Deia, Spain.

If you want to rub shoulders with celebrities, this is the place to go!

Deia is a truly magical village in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, where the Hollywood stars go to get away from it all, and the village just seems to attract interesting characters.

As well as celebrities, Deia regularly welcomes designers, musicians, artists, filmmakers and novelists, all of whom visit because they can walk around without being noticed; no-one cares who they are!

Deia is beautiful, unspoiled, and picturesque, as well as a great cultural experience. With a population of just 700 or so, you may be surprised to learn that it features a number of first class restaurants, and is home to one of Belmond's super luxurious hotels.

This dreamy hilltop village is paradise for anyone wanting alone time, fresh inspiration, or just a chance to relax. I'd probably leave the kids with the grandparents for this one! With that being said, it's only 30 minutes from the bustling Palma de Mallorca, so it would be a great place for a day trip, or overnight trip, if you're staying at one of the island's busier areas.

Nagano, Japan.

A former Olympics host, Nagano is a mountainous region in Chubu, Japan and is well known to some for skiing, snowboarding, and snow monkeys! Located 90 minutes from Tokyo on the bullet train, this is definitely a place for adventure enthusiasts.

Nagano City is the capital of Nagano Prefecture. It evolved as a temple town around Zenkoji — one of Japan's most popular temples — and dates back over 1,400 years.

Northwest of the city is the Togakushi area, which is famous for being home to the legendary Togakure Ninja School, the Ninpo Museum and the Kids Ninja Village. Suffice to say, this is certainly somewhere to take the kids — both for education and a fabulous ninja experience!

Nagano is also a paradise for hiking, mountain biking and climbing due to its diverse and challenging terrain, which ranges from easy walks to challenging climbs. Landscapes include alpine meadows, dense forests, snow-capped peaks and crystal clear rivers, and many of the trails pass by ancient temples, shrines and historic sites, blending nature and culture beautifully.

Image: iStock.

Hydra, Greece.

If you're after truly authentic Greek experience but don't want to pay €25 for a cocktail on Santorini, allow me to recommend Hydra, one of the Saronic islands in Greece. There are no cars, just donkeys and boats, and the blend of authenticity and cosmopolitanism works really, really well.

The second you step onto the cobblestones, you feel like you're in another century. You can take in the 18th-century captain's houses, marble-covered alleyways, old churches, wells and elegant port, before hitting the boutique shops in the main town.

A 90-minute ferry from Athens, Hydra was popularised in the 1960s by artists like Leonard Cohen, and has since become a haven for artists, writers and musicians. So, it's perhaps no surprise that the town also boasts some fabulous galleries and museums.

In terms of what to do, as well as shops and galleries galore, there are some excellent museums in the main town, extremely picturesque villages such as Vlichos and Kaminia a little further from town and some great beaches, which you can get to by boat.

Louth Island, South Australia.

What a gem this is! Louth Island is a privately owned and wonderfully isolated escape that's just a 10-minute boat trip from Port Lincoln, South Australia.

Purchased in 2022 by the current owner, who has a passion for restoration, conservation and sustainability, Louth Island boasts stunning landscapes and a spacious, off-grid and decadent property called Rumi on Louth.

The idea behind Rumi on Louth, and the island itself, was to combine "wild exploration with luxurious indulgence" and it certainly does.

Image: iStock.

If you're looking to relax and rejuvenate, this is the place. You'll find the rooms just sumptuous, with panoramic sea views and the impeccable, personalised service, and then there's the spa and the incredible dining experiences — which are fully inclusive, I should add.

Once you've done that, though, you can go boating, fishing or snorkelling, explore the landscape by bike or buggy, or take a picnic to one of the rocky coves.

Rumi on Louth will be fully open in 2025, but the stage one opening, Rumi Reveal, features four suites, one apartment and even a nine-bedroom 'retreat'. One word for this island property? Divine!

Swakopmund, Namibia.

Namibia is one of my favourite places on earth, and I've never understood why it is relatively unknown compared to other parts of Africa.

Swakopmund is on the eastern coast and characterised by 19th century German colonial architecture. It's not just a great beach resort, though. It also boasts a rich history and plenty to do.

There's the incredible Skeleton Coast — better known as 'The Gates of Hell' due to its harsh environment — where there's nothing there except sand dunes (one of which, Dune 7, reaches 388 metres) and the many shipwrecks.

Adventure enthusiasts will have a blast here, as it's the perfect destination for anyone who enjoys quad bikes and sandboards, skydiving or ocean adventures like dolphin and seal watching. Meanwhile, Swakopmund's Cape Cross Seal Reserve hosts one of the largest colonies of Cape fur seals in the world, and if you're a keen birdwatcher, you'll likely see pelicans and pink flamingos.

Orvieto, Italy.

With The Duomo of Orvieto — one of the most celebrated cathedrals in Italy — over 1,200 underground tunnels, medieval streets, museums, archaeological sites and famous local wine, Orvieto is a stunning medieval city located in the heart of Umbria, Italy.

Image: iStock.

Getting to the rocky medieval hilltop is a mission in itself, and once you arrive, the old town is free from modern-day traffic.

Apart from the Duomo, there are various historical sites to see, like St Patrick's Well, Etruscan Ruins, a palace, a medieval tower, an 11th century church, and the underground tunnels and caves that date back to Etruscan times.

There are also excellent local markets and artisan shops and some wine tastings at local wineries. For the best view over the city, climb the 250 steps to the top of the tower, Torre del Moro, for a fabulous 360° view.

Palawan.

Palawan is referred to as the 'Last Frontier' of the Philippines; it's an enchanting province known for its natural beauty, rich biodiversity and vibrant culture. The beaches are white and secluded, the rock formations dramatic, the caves primeval and the flora and fauna exotic.

Palawan — an archipelago comprising of over 1,700 islands and islets — is also a paradise for nature lovers, with rainforests and mountains. Often referred to as the 'World's Best Island', it's also home to some of the world's most challenging dive sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of Tubbataha Reef, the largest marine protected area of the Philippines.

Some of the most wonderful natural attractions on the island are the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, Coron — where you'll see beautiful lakes and lagoons — and El Nido, famous for vibrant coral reefs and dramatic cliffs.

Amanpulo is the most beautiful resort here, and each room comes with your own buggy to make exploring the island easy!

Carcassone.

Finally, Carcassone is probably the most unbelievable place I have ever been to. Known as La Cité and named after a fairytale princess, Carcassone is one of the most well-preserved and impressive medieval fortresses in Europe. If you are a history enthusiast, a lover of architecture, or wanting to seek a glimpse into medieval France, Carcassone just has to be high on your bucket list!

The streets within the citadel are a dreamland of passageways and winding alleys, and with UNESCO heritage sites and plenty of Michelin starred restaurants, a visit here is really impressive. My tip would be to hire a private guide to learn as much as you can about this dramatic and atmospheric place.

Image: iStock.