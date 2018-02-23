The new documentary that will change the way you feel about the story behind I, Tonya.

The ongoing success of I, Tonya, the big screen ice-skating dramedy which has earned Australian actress Margot Robbie her very first Oscar nomination, is bringing a whole lot of other stories out of the woodwork.

I, Tonya is a mockumentry film that follows the highs and lows of figure skater Tonya Harding, centring on the series of events that led up to her connection to the 1994 attack on her ice-skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

While the real life Kerrigan has confirmed she wants no part in reliving the painful events of that year (after being asked if she had seen the film she responded that she had not and that, “I was the victim” and she was “just busy living life”) other real life players in the iconic Olympic story are cashing in on the renewed interest in the event. After all, it was one of the biggest sporting feuds and mysteries to ever play out publicly in the media.

In the lead up to the Academy Awards and in the wake of I, Tonya’s popularity and box office success, Shane Stant, the man who was charged with assaulting Kerrigan with a police baton, is telling his side of the story via a new documentary.

In a new trailer for My Hero’s Shadow, Stant talks about the series of events which led up to the incident, including all the planning that went into it and what happened during his time in prison after he was arrested and charged.

Watch the trailer for My Hero’s Shadow to see if it makes you see Shane Stant in different light.

The documentary gives a previously unseen and deep-dive look into the life and persona of Shane Stant (played in the film by Ricky Russert), who was very much a big player in the I, Tonya film.

“If you mentally believe that you belong somewhere, then no one will question you,” Stant says in the trailer as he describes how he bypassed security to gain access to Kerrigan. “I was timing the movements of the cameramen. He followed (Kerrigan), he put the camera down and I just walked right past him to the right.”

Stant has alleged that he was hired by champion figure skater Tonya Harding’s then-husband, Jeff Gillooly (played in the film by Sebastian Stan) and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt (played in the film by Paul Walter Hauser), in hopes of ruining Kerrigan’s chances of winning Gold at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

After the attack on Kerrigan, Stant spent 15 months in prison.

“I was beating people up periodically for money,” Stant also says in the trailer.

The documentary also places a large focus on Stant’s sister, Maile, who was only two years old at the time of the attack and his arrest.

During the documentary, Maile said she had to come to terms with her brother being labelled a “thug” and “hitman”.

In a strikingly different tone to how he has previously been described, Maile describes her brother as “compassionate” and “so tender in how he impacted the world around him.”

Along with still dominating at the box office, I, Tonya has also earned a slew of various awards and nominations following its release, including wins at the Golden Globes, the British Academy Film Awards and nominations at the upcoming Oscars.

I, Tonya is currently showing in cinemas across Australia. It is rated MA15+

No Australian air-date has been announced for My Hero’s Shadow.