If you love pimple popping, it's time you watch a tonsil stone extraction.

For approximately 12 months, I’ve kept my addiction to watching people extract their tonsil stones on YouTube on the down low.

I refrain from bringing it up over dinner, and have never told any romantic partners. It’s something I do in private, and to be honest, I’m not entirely proud of it.

But today – I’m ready to confess.

Watch the video playing above to see one of the largest tonsil stone extractions caught on film.

I first heard the term ‘tonsil stones’ while deep diving on a Reddit thread about the most revolting things the body does (… obviously) because that is my idea of a hip and happening Friday night.

I knew as soon as I read it, that I needed to know more.

Tonsil stones are are lumps of calcified material that form in the tonsils. Our tonsils are full of small holes or crevasses, and bacteria, dead cells, food and mucus can become clogged. I am italicising every word that makes me want to vomit.

The trapped material forms a debris, and turns into a white stone that sits in the pockets.

Monique Bowley and Holly Wainwright - both non-popper fans - were forced to watch Dr Pimple Popper on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

Symptoms of tonsil stones, other than getting the torch from your iPhone and shoving it down your throat while looking in a mirror (wwhhhhat who would do that) is bad breath, inflamed and sore tonsils, difficult swallowing, a metallic taste in the mouth, ear pain and visible debris on the tonsils.

Some sufferers also report coughing up a stone. Cool.

Causes of tonsil stones include bad dental hygiene, chronic sinus issues, and having big tonsils.

There are no clear statistics on how many people suffer from tonsil stones, but dentists say they are far more common than we might think.

My point is that, yeah, maybe you have tonsil stones.

BUT, you should not, I repeat you absolutely should not, remove them manually with a cotton swab and upload a video of it onto YouTube.

Our tonsils are extremely sensitive, and you can seriously damage them by haphazardly prodding them.

If you think you might have tonsil stones, here are your options:

Gargle salt water

Drink loads of water

Maintain good oral hygiene

Go to your doctor, where they will remove them manually

My challenge to you is to go deep on YouTube, watch as many tonsil stone extraction videos as you can, and try not to dry reach.

Good luck.