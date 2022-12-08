'We’re united in our decision.' Toni Collette has separated from her husband of 19 years.

After almost 20 years of marriage, Australian actor Toni Collette and her musician husband Dave Galafassi have announced they are separating.

Collette confirmed the news via her Instagram, less than a week after returning to the social media platform.

The 50-year-old wrote: "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other."

Accompanied with an image of the words 'peace & love', she continued: "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

The statement was released on Thursday - the same day that paparazzi pictures were published by an Australian media outlet, showing Galafassi on a date with someone else.

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi back in 2005. Image: Getty.

The photos, reportedly taken yesterday, showed 44-year-old Galafassi kissing another woman at a Sydney beach.

Hours before the divorce announcement Collette also shared a note on Instagram which read: "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."

Collette and Galafassi first met in the early 2000s when Galafassi was a drummer who played for an Indie Australian rock band, and Collette was a rising star thanks to films such as Muriel's Wedding and The Pallbearer.

When they met at a Sydney house party, Collette said Galafassi was "the first person I saw when I walked in the door".

"He kissed me on the cheek and I just kind of melted," she said to Sydney Morning Herald. "I planned to stay for 10 minutes… I was there for 12 hours. It was a good day."

By 2003 they were married, their wedding being an intimate Buddhist ceremony. And soon after they had two children together - daughter Sage, now 14, and son Arlo, 11.

For most of their marriage, the pair lived overseas in Los Angeles, thanks to Collette's career. But she did say recently that it was always their dream to move back to Australia when career circumstances allowed them to.

And recently they did exactly that. But in 2019, Galafassi was involved in a near-fatal motorbike accident in rural NSW.

After the crash, Collette wrote on Instagram to thank the paramedics who saved her now ex-husband's life.

"Recently my husband had a devastating motorbike accident. He’s now recovering slowly but well. We're so lucky to still have him," she said.

"It may not have been the case without the work of the incredible folks at NSW Ambulance and Toll Ambulance Rescue. Thank you so very much for your swiftness, clarity, knowledge, compassion and dedication. You saved him and we cannot thank you enough. Yes, it is a very Merry Christmas. Thank you."

Reflecting on raising her kids with Galafassi, she said to Stellar back in 2018: "My family is the most important thing. We've had nannies from time to time, but we had kids because we wanted children and we want to be with them. “And I have to tell you, I hate every moment I am away from them. But I also think it's really good for them to see me enjoying my job and knowing that you can also do that."

On marriage, she said:

"When people get married, they're very idealistic, but it's hard to know how people are going to grow and change," she explained. "And if you don't make an effort to do that together, you don't know what'll happen."

