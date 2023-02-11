It's been 13 years since Tomorrow, When The War Began came out. Here's what the cast's doing now.

2010 saw the release of the film adaption of John Marsden’s cult classic novel, Tomorrow, When The War Began.

In an era of The Hunger Games and Divergent, teens were gobbling up all things dystopian fiction, and this film was no different.

The story follows Ellie Linton, played by Caitlin Stasey, and her group of friends after a camping trip, where they find that their country is in a state of war.

It’s then up to the seven of them to fight back against the unknown army through guerrilla warfare.

With a cast of young, Australian actors on the cusp of international stardom, the film was always going to be a success. Here's what the cast has been up to since.

In case you need a refresher, you can watch the trailer here. Post continues below.

Caitlin Stasey

Melbourne born Caitlin Stasey snagged the lead role of Ellie Linton after already being a household name with her work as Francesca Thomas in The Sleepover Club and Rachel Kinski on Neighbours.

Stasey had constant work from 2013 to 2017, appearing in shows like Josh Thomas' Please Like Me and crime drama series APB.

In 2022, she appeared in the Hollywood horror film Smile alongside Kap Penn (Grey's Anatomy, Harold and Kumar) and Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why).

Stasey currently appears on an Amazon Prime Original series with an all-female case including Emily Browning (A Series of Unfortunate Events) called Class of ‘07.

Image: Rialto Films.

Image: Instagram @caitlinstasey

Stasey was married to American actor Lucas Neff from 2016 to 2020, however she’s always maintained that she identifies as "mostly gay".

"I know it troubles many people for me to refer to myself as a lesbian considering I have a male partner," she wrote on the site Herself, which she created.

"I think they gather that it trivialises the plight of the LGBTQIA community and although that couldn’t be further from the truth at this point in my life I’m trying to steer as far from labelling as possible."

Since the divorce Stasey has been openly posting about her relationship with actress and producer Erin Murphy. The pair appear to have been in a relationship for a couple of years.

When Stasey’s not busy working on Hollywood films and Amazon Prime series, she's also working on her female-led pornography site, Afterglow.

"It’s a queer-run and operated company," Stasey told Women’s Wear Daily.

"It’s a very cool group of women making some very good stuff."

Caitlin has directed at least three erotic films for Afterglow, with the company’s ethics involve female empowerment and sexual inclusivity.

Phoebe Tonkin

Phoebe Tonkin starred as Fiona Maxwell in Tomorrow, When The War Began.

Another actress who was already well known on Australian screens through her time as Cleo in H20: Just Add Water.

Born and raised in Sydney, Tonkin appeared on Home and Away and The Secret Circle following the movie, before landing some American TV shows.

The actress starred in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, reuniting with fellow H20 actress Claire Holt.

Image: Network Ten.

Image: CW Network.

From Westwood to Bloom, Tonkin’s been busy; but most recently, she co-starred alongside fellow Australian actresses Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving in Babylon.

Personally, she dated Harry Potter's Tom Felton from 2006 to 2008, and been linked to Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Clueless, 500 Days of Summer).

From 2013 to 2017, she was in a long-term relationship with Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Deniz Akdeniz

Tomorrow, When The War Began was a huge deal for Deniz Akdeniz - it was his first big acting credit in the role of Homer.

He’s appeared in several American shows after, including Graceland, Jane The Virgin, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and played Aladdin in Once Upon A Time.

The actor recently picked up the role of Max in Kaley Cuoco's series, The Flight Attendant, which was nominated for various awards at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Image: HBO Max.

Rachel Hurd-Wood

You may not know you know Rachel Hurd-Wood but you know Rachel Hurd-Wood.

Her big doe-eyes are the very same ones that brought Wendy to life in Jeremy Sumpter’s Peter Pan.

Image: Universal Pictures.

After that big role in 2003 she joined the cast for Tomorrow, When The War Began as Corrie Mackenzie and since then has done a few roles here and there.

It seems that Hurd-Wood has taken a step back from acting, especially since she’s now a mother-of-two, and writes wellness columnist for Psychologies Magazine.

Image: Instagram @rachel.hurdwood

Chris Pang

Melbourne born Chris Pang scored the role of Lee Takkam, Caitlin Stasey’s love interest in Tomorrow, When The War Began and has been blowing up ever since.

You’ll recognise him best as Colin, the groom-to-be's best friend in Crazy Rich Asians.

He's also snagged roles in Charlie’s Angels, Palm Springs, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Amazon Prime’s As We See it.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

And he’s not stopping there - he's signed on for at least five upcoming projects in 2023.

Lincoln Lewis

Lincoln Lewis was a big get for Tomorrow, When The War Began, as an already established Aussie heartthrob from his three years as Geoff Campbell on Home and Away.

Cast as Kevin in the film, he’s enjoyed a number of roles on Australian television since, including Underbelly, House Husbands and Gallipolli.

In 2021, Lewis was cast in indie horror film The Possessed alongside John Jarratt and The Bachelorette, Angie Kent.

He also made a guest appearance on a Christmas special episode of Australia’s Lego Masters.

Ashleigh Cummings

Another Home and Away alumni, Ashleigh Cummings was cast in the role of Robyn in Tomorrow, When The War Began after playing Ali Edmonds on beachside soap.

She's had a successful career since, appearing in iconic Australian shows like Dance Academy and Puberty Blues, which saw international success.

Image: Endemol Australia

In 2019 Cummings scored a role alongside Nicole Kidman in The Goldfinch and a leading role in NOS4A2 opposite Zachary Quinto.

She’s currently in production for a new upcoming crime series called Citadel which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Cummings is a passionate activist on her social media and is dating fellow Australia actor Aaron Jakubenko.

Andy Ryan

We remember Andy Ryan as the stoner Chris Lang in Tomorrow, When The War Began, who was so baked he barely noticed the war going on around him.

Ryan has had some work since then in shows like Rake, Janet King and Mr Inbetween. Most of us will remember him from his role as Simon Bowditch in Miranda Tapsell’s Love Child.

However Ryan has just wrapped on an exciting new project with Paramount + called The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race, a screen adaptation of a play of the same name.

Tomorrow When The War Began is currently streaming on Stan.

Psst: If you’re a fan of the books, a six-episode mini series was also made for ABC which you can watch here, that more closely follows the plot in the novel.

Feature Image: Paramount Pictures

TAKE SURVEY ➤