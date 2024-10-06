"The truth will come out." Tommy Fury has just spoken for the first time about his split from Molly Mae.

It's been two months since Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague — the internet's favourite reality TV couple — called it quits. Now, the man himself has spoken about it for the first time. And he's having none of the gossip.

Speaking to the Daily Mail UK, Tommy shared his side of the story and addressed the cheating allegations that were being thrown at him post-breakup.

The pair originally met on Love Island UK season 5 and left the villa with a relationship that had taken the internet by storm. They welcomed a baby girl into the family in January 2023, and in July that same year they announced their engagement via an adorable Instagram post.

Watch Tommy and Molly's engagement video. Article continues after video.

However, by August 2024, the two had split. Molly-Mae shared the news in a statement posted online, writing, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it is right to share this with you all."

After news broke of their split, rumours immediately started swirling, claiming that Tommy had cheated or that Molly-Mae had ended things because of his excessive partying.

Now, just two months on, Tommy has shared his side of the story.

Tommy Fury and Mary Mae. Image: Instagram/mollymae

"All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false," he said. "The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words."

He continued, "What the public thinks is going on isn't what is going on. It's not something I envisaged happening, but it didn't come out of nowhere. It's a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is me and Molly."

He went on to reiterate that he had never gotten to the point of even wanting to cheat on Molly-Mae.

"When you get to that stage, I think you should just call it a day. If you want to go out there and have affairs with women then you definitely shouldn't be with your partner. Definitely not. And have I ever reached that point? No."

When it came to the partying claims, Tommy did not exactly deny their validity, but claimed that it was not a big deal as the public had believed.

"It's nothing, isn't it?" he said. "I think every 20-year-old, 23-year-old lad in the country is in a club. And believe it or not, it was work."

While Tommy addressed the breakup rumours, he had nothing but positive things to say about his now-ex. If we weren't crying enough over the breakup, we're certainly shedding some tears over Tommy's loving comments about Molly-Mae.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae with their baby. Image: Instagram/mollymae

"Molly held the fort at home. She was super strong. I came back to a super strong mother and a beautiful baby," he said. "We took the bull by the horns. I can honestly say, for two young parents, we are two great parents. I couldn't have picked a better mother for Bambi."

While it's unclear where these two ex-lovers stand today, Tommy seems to have left the door open when it comes to a possible reconciliation.

"Do I love my family very much? Yes. Do I want me and my family to be back together? Yes, 100 per cent. I will always love my family," he said.

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but this sad romantic is forever holding onto hope of a possible reconciliation for these reality TV royalty stars.

When asked whether he thinks he chose the right person, Tommy was certain.

He said, "Yeah. One hundred per cent. Because Molly has given me the best thing that anybody could ever give me. And that's family. So I thank her every single day for that."

Feature image: Instagram.